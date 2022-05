A Sunriver police officer pulled over an SUV for several traffic violations early Thursday, but the Prineville man at the wheel ran, prompting a search. The fugitive was found by a Deschutes County sheriff’s K-9 and taken to the hospital after telling police he had ingested numerous fentanyl pills, then was taken to jail. The post Prineville fugitive runs from Sunriver traffic stop, caught by DCSO K-9, jailed appeared first on KTVZ.

SUNRIVER, OR ・ 23 HOURS AGO