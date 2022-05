I was up in the Flathead over the weekend with some friends, and it rained quite a bit. It's also been a little wet here in Billings, and most of the state has experienced some form of precipitation since the start of the year, but we're still in a drought. Most Montanans are probably pretty happy that there's quite a bit more water in our state, but where do we stand? Here's an update.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO