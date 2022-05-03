'George Carlin's American Dream' explores his life and impact on comedy

A new documentary about King of Comedy George Carlin is coming to HBO Max (Kevin Statham / Contributor via Getty)

HBO Max has a ton of programming coming up over the next months — including a “Dune” prequel directed by Emmy winner Johan Renck of “Chernobyl” fame — but they’ve just added one more must-watch to the lineup: a documentary about the comedy legend George Carlin titled " George Carlin’s American Dream ." Notably, another comedy legend, Judd Apatow, is behind the scenes for this two-part career retrospective.

Watch the George Carlin documentary here on HBO max hbomax.com $9.99 Shop Now

With a career spanning more than five decades, Carlin influenced pretty much every comedy great, from Bill Hader to Trevor Noah. While Carlin’s recently been venerated as a bastion of free speech by conservative leaning critics, there’s a lot more to his work than that — which is what Apatow’s documentary sets out to showcase. Directed by Apatow himself, as well as Michael Bonfiglio, it traces Carlin’s career from his more staid early days at the mic to his later years as a ponytailed comedian defining a generation of comedy. The doc will also tackle Carlin’s childhood in New York City, his complicated personal life, his drug use (which would eventually affect his health), his relationships, and his comeback.

Expect Kelly Carlin, his daughter, to provide some fascinating insight into the comedian as a father. Early promotional materials also promise appearances from comedians Patton Oswalt, Bette Midler, Chris Rock, and Jerry Seinfeld, who take to the mic to explain what Carlin’s career and legacy have meant to them — as well as how he reinvented himself over 50 years of comedy.

" George Carlin's American Dream" will be released in each of the two parts on May 20 and 21, so sign up for HBO Max to be sure you can add the special to your watch list.