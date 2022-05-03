ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, CA

Man Killed in Hit-and-Run on Winchester Roadway

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 3 days ago

A 41-year-old pedestrian struck and killed by a motorist in Winchester who did not stop was identified Tuesday, while California Highway Patrol officers continued their investigation into the death and the driver involved. Andrew Lopez of Menifee was hit by an...

mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

