ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas AG Leslie Rutledge outlines the impact on state if Roe V. Wade is overturned

By Brandon Ringo
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ljirw_0fRt2Qcd00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge held a press conference Tuesday to outline the ramifications for the state if the Roe V. Wade decision is overturned.

The response from Rutledge comes after a leaked draft opinion of the Mississippi-based case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that suggested the Supreme Court may be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide.

If Roe V. Wade is overturned, the impact on the Natural State could be far-reaching, including the immediate activation of a 2019 Arkansas law that would prohibit doctors from performing abortions backed up by penalties including a $10,000 fine and a possible 10-year jail sentence.

Other Arkansas lawmakers including Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Sen. John Boozman and Sen. Tom Cotton have also weighed into the discussion, showing support for the possibility of overturn the ruling but also expressing concern over the leak of the draft opinion.

That same concern over the leak of the draft has now prompted Chief Justice John Roberts to call for an immediate investigation while at the same time confirming the authenticity of the document.

During the press briefing, Rutledge stated that there are many laws and cases in the Natural State that will be impacted if the draft opinion becomes final.

Rutledge also went on to state that should the draft opinion become final and Roe V. Wade is overturned, she will ban abortions in the state of Arkansas immediately.

She also had harsh words regarding the leak of the court documents.

“The person who leaked this, or the individuals who leaked this is no different than those who wished to tear down our capitol on January 6th. This is an act of insurrection ripping at the seams, breaking that confidentiality.”

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana sheriff: Man fell from bridge while crabbing, died

LACOMBE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man who was crabbing from a bridge has died after falling into a canal. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says other people on the bridge near Lacombe heard a splash, realized the man had fallen and called 911 about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A news release […]
LACOMBE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Convicted felon arrested again in Louisiana, investigation concludes with seizure of cocaine, money, pistol and more

ANGIE, La. (BRPROUD) – A resident in Washington Parish is facing multiple charges after an investigation led by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force. Osric Merrell Hines, 44, was arrested on Monday, March 28. The results of the investigation allowed law enforcement to obtain an arrest warrant and search warrant. “Task Force detectives, […]
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
KOLR10 News

Missouri & Arkansas legislators react to supreme court draft ruling

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – According to a draft majority opinion published Monday evening by Politico, The Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that protects a federal right to abortion. Missouri Senator Josh Hawley (R) quickly tweeted a response, saying, “The left continues its assault on the Supreme Court with an […]
MISSOURI STATE
KHBS

Arkansas' abortion trigger law and its possible impact

ROGERS, Ark. — "The reversal of Roe does not mean that abortion is going to be illegal everywhere in America, it just means the state legislature gets to decide the issue instead of the judges," said Steve Cox of Family Council in Arkansas. In Arkansas, it has already been...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cotton
Person
Leslie Rutledge
Person
Asa Hutchinson
Person
John Roberts
Person
John Boozman
MyArkLaMiss

Mississippi man arrested after shooting and killing neighbor’s dog

NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Natchez Police Department on April 23, 2022, officers responded to the area of Woodlawn Street about a shot dog. Officers saw the owner’s dog lying on their front porch. The owner told police their dog had gotten into a neighbor’s yard, where the neighbor used what appeared to […]
NATCHEZ, MS
POLITICO

Big ruling could upend Florida governor's race

Hello and welcome to Tuesday. Breaking — POLITICO’s story that a draft opinion shows a majority of the U.S. Supreme Court has already voted to overturn the 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision on abortion drew swift and immediate reaction from Republicans and Democrats on Monday night. And it is a reminder that such a ruling could become a major factor in this year’s elections, including the upcoming primary for governor.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Attorney General#The Supreme Court#The Natural State
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON: Monroe Police searching for missing teen

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is asking for assistance in locating 16-year-old Isiea Khan. Khan was last seen on March 16, 2022. She is described as standing five feet and three inches, weighing 120 pounds. If you know the whereabouts of Khan, please contact Monroe Police at 318-329-2600.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Cooperating witness helps police arrest Monroe man for gun and drug charges

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the past several months, the Monroe Police Department received information from a cooperating witness who advised authorities that 34-year-old Gene Edward Dickens was selling narcotics in the city. On Thursday, April 21, 2022, around 6 PM, Monroe Police conducted a Battery investigation which Dickens was the alleged suspect. Officers received […]
MONROE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Second South Grand Street shooting suspect arrested, Monroe woman charged with Obstruction of Justice

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — After the South Grand Street shooting, Monroe Police made contact with 29-year-old Elnora Lynesha Williams on Sunday, April 10, 2022, around 3:40 AM, and asked about 34-year-old Thomas R. Jackson’s involvement in the shooting. Officers also advised Williams to contact detectives who were over the case. According to officers, they received information […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

39K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy