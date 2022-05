As I look ahead to Pittsburgh Steelers training camp this summer, my brain actually goes back to Saint Vincent College in 2010. That’s when we knew Ben Roethlisberger was going to be suspended for at least the first four (and perhaps six) games of the season. So we were all maniacally and precisely counting every practice snap, watching every drill and meticulously scrutinizing every preseason series between Roethlisberger, Charlie Batch, Byron Leftwich and Dennis Dixon.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO