Portions of interstates were shut down and numerous traffic accidents were reported amid a blast of winter weather on the second day of May in the Nebraska Panhandle. It can certainly snow in May, something that residents of parts of western Nebraska learned Monday as a heavy dose of fresh powder closed highways and led to several accidents. Some places in the Nebraska Panhandle picked up nearly a foot or more of snow on the second day of May.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO