TACOMA, Wash. — "Tacoma Couch Guy" has been making the rounds on social media lately because he’s been spotted making the rounds in his neighborhood on a motorized couch. The man behind the commuter couch is Tacoma resident Kass Hodorowski. Hodorowski said the project was just a fun idea to make use of some old electric bike batteries a friend gave him years ago.

TACOMA, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO