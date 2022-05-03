$2.2B in auto insurance refunds sent to Michiganders

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Those $400 auto insurance refund checks are on their way to around three-fourths of eligible Michiganders today, totaling $2.2 billion.

The cash comes from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) catastrophic fund surplus.

Insurers have until May 9 to send the remaining checks.

Thanks to the bipartisan auto insurance reform I signed, nearly $2.2 billion has been put back in people’s pockets and another $800 million is yet to come. Auto insurers have one more week to issue any remaining refunds to eligible drivers, so if you have not yet received your money, be sure to keep an eye on your mailbox or bank account. These refunds will help families pay the bills and put food on the table as we keep growing our economy, creating more good-paying jobs, and lowering costs.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.