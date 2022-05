RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Sacramento County is hosting a hiring event to look for people willing to do the dirty work that many don’t want to do. Hector Guijarro has ten years of experience driving a garbage truck. He’s now applying for a job as a senior collection operator with Sacramento County. “These are folks that have been on the list to be interviewed for a while,” said Doug Sloan, the director of waste management and recycling for the county. Sloan says early applicants had the chance to get behind the wheel for a road test on Wednesday. “You’ll see cones set up and...

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO