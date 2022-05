Admit it. You have some chocolates hanging around your house. Who doesn't? I can't blame you if you do especially when you consider the fine chocolate shops we have throughout Berkshire County including locations in Pittsfield, Lenox, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Lee, and Sheffield just to name a few. Yes, Berkshire County residents love chocolate.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO