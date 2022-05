Summer is coming in hot, and so is pool season. One great way to stay chill in the heat (if you’re 21 is or over) is with a hard seltzer. To keep your happy hours fresh, Truly launched a limited-edition pack with four new cocktail-inspired flavors in collaboration with pop icon Dua Lipa. The neon packaging looks totally ‘Gram-worthy whether you’re at the beach or by the pool. The Truly Poolside Variety Pack includes a dozen cans in new flavors such as Kiwi Mojito and Piña Colada. You can get your hands on the trendy drink starting May 15. Here’s where to buy Truly’s new poolside pack if you’re 21 or over.

DRINKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO