96 athletes who qualified for state tournament for track and field in Etowah County
The AHSAA state tournaments for track and field are scheduled to take place this week. The state meet for Classes 1A, 2A and 3A is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Cullman High.
The meet for Classes 4A-7A are scheduled for Thursday through Saturday at the Gulf Shores Municipal Track.
Here are the 96 athletes in the Gadsden-area qualified for the state tournament through sectionals last weekend.
Class 7A
Gadsden City
Boys
Clyde Curry, Jr.: 100-meter dash, 4x100 relay
Zyan Gibson, 8th: 4x100 relay
Samuel Horton, Sr.: Shot put
Brandon Mayes, Jr.: 4x800 relay
Dhruv Patel, Sr.: 3,200-meter run, 4x800 relay
Tanner Rice, Sr.: 3,200-meter run, 4x800 relay
Aaron Richard, Sr.: Shot put
Cameron Rolley, So. : 4x800 relay, 4x100 relay
Braylen Starkes, Sr.: 4x100 relay
Isaiah Taylor, Sr.: Discus
Girls
Emani Morgan, Jr.: 100-, 200-meter dashes, 4x100 relay
Kyla Price, Fr.: 400-meter run, 4x100 relay
Mariah Ragland, Fr.: Long jump, 4x100 relay
Karleigh Sheffield, Fr. : 100-, 200-meter dash, 4x100 relay
Class 6A
Southside
Boys
Cole Chastain, Jr.: Javelin, shot put
Jackson Griggs, Jr.: 1,600-, 3,200-meter runs, 4x800 relay
Luke Holcomb, Sr.: 4x800 relay
Ryan Maudsle, Sr.: 4x800 relay
Will Shirley, Jr.: Javelin
Hayden Tucker, Jr.: 4x800 relay
Sanjay Wright, Jr.: Triple jump, 300-meter hurdles, 200-meter dash
Girls
Abbie Owens, Sr.: 100-, 200-meter dashes.
Class 5A
Sardis
Boys
Jake Alewine, So.: Triple jump
Garrett Burns, Jr.: Triple jump, 100-, 200-meter dash
Avery Carroll, Sr.: 110-, 300-meter hurdles
Kane Lawson: So., Javelin
Johnny Lusk, Jr. : 800-meter run
Tony Patterson, Sr.: Discus
Jose Ponce, So.: Javelin
Braxton Teal, Sr.: 110-meter hurdles
Girls
Sara Helms, Sr.: Shot put
Kinley Morrison, Sr.: Javelin
Isabella Self, Sr.: Triple jump, Javelin
Class 4A
Etowah
Boys
Trent Bothwell, So.: Long Jump
Corey Duncan, Fr.: 4x100 relay
Omarion Finch, Jr.: 100-meter dash, 4x100 relay
Josh Graham, 7th.: 300-meter hurdles, 4x100 relay
Jarvis Hardwick, Sr.: 4x100 relay
Jacob Sanford, Sr.: Shot put
Class 3A
Glencoe
Boys
Cason Arthur, Jr.: 4x800 relay
Owen Beason, 7th: 4x800 relay
Carter Cothran, 7th: 4x800 relay
Conner Cothran, Jr.: 4x800 relay, 800-,1,600-meter run
Girls
Alli Jo Amos, Fr.: High jump, 4x800 relay, 4x400 relay
Palin Cook, 7th: 800-meter run
Chloe Douglas, 7th: 4x400 relay
Katie Giles, Jr.: 800-,1,600, 3,200-meter runs, 4x400 relay
Ellie Ginn, Jr.: Long jump
Lizzy Harrison, Jr.: 4x400 relay
McKinley Kay, Jr.: 4x800 relay
Anna Grace Ponder, Fr. : 4x800 relay
Sarah Ponder, 7th: 3,200-meter run, 4x800 relay
Hokes Bluff
Boys
Paul Amrein, Sr.: High jump, triple jump
Jordan Bradley, Sr.: 100-, 200-meter dashes
Eli Heath, So.: 4x800 relay
Dylan Johnston, Sr.: 110-, 300-meter hurdles
Alexander Moland, So.: 800-meter run, 4x800 relay
Bryer Morrison, So.: 1,600-, 3,200-meter runs, 4x800 relay
Noah Monday, Sr. : 300-meter hurdles
Ethan Patterson, Fr.: 800-meter run, 4x800 relay
Ian Stinson, Sr.: Shot put, discus, javelin
Conner Wellingham, 8th: Javelin
Girls
Jenna Bradley, 8th: 4x100 relay
Mary Davenport, 7th: 100-, 200-meter dashes, 4x100 relay
Chloe Dodd, 8th: Javelin
Elizabeth Edge, Sr.: 4x800 meter relay
Chloe Rule, So.: Long jump, triple jump, high jump, 4x100 relay
Ella Shaw, 7th: 4x800 relay
Ella Kate Shields, 8th: 4x800 relay
Hope Thompson, Sr.: 800-, 1,600-meter run, 4x800 relay
Abby Watkins, Sr.: Javelin
Haley Kate Wellingham, So.: Long jump, 200-, 400-meter dashes, 4x100 relay
Class 2A
Gaston
Boys
Kodie Bogle, Fr.: Javelin and Triple jump
Girls
Lily Lewis, Sr.: Long jump and 200-meter dash
Westbrook Christian
Boys
Clay Bishop, Sr.: 4x800 relay
Carl Henry, Sr.: discus, shot put and javelin
Dallas Gregerson, Sr.: 110-meter hurdles
Jackson Martin, Sr.: 300-meter hurdles, 4x800 relay
Brinklin Maxwell, Sr.: 4x800 relay
Mason Miller, So.: 4x800 relay
Sage Robertson, Sr.: 200-, 400-meter dash and pole vault
Girls
Gracie Countryman, Sr.: Discus
Ella Frost, Fr.: 4x400 relay
Clare Goodwin, Sr.: 4x800 relay and 4x400 relay
Brianna Harrison, 8th: 4x800 relay
Taylor Meador, Jr.: Triple jump and long jump
Maggie Morgan, Sr.: 4x800 and 4x400 relay
Kenna Stephens, Sr.: 4x800 and 4x400 relay
West End
Boys
Thad Pierce, Sr.: Long jump
Girls
Kaylee Tarpley, So.: 800-meter run
Class 1A
Coosa Christian
Boys
Zack Elrod, Jr: 800-, 1,600-meter races
Jacoby Tucker, Jr. : 300-meter hurdles, 400-meter race, long jump
Matthew Wright, Jr.: Shot put
Girls
Kaliah East, Jr.: 400-, 800-meter races
Payton Ridley, Fr.: 200-, 400-meter dashes
Maryanne Wright, 7th: 400-, 800-meter races
This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: 96 athletes who qualified for state tournament for track and field in Etowah County
