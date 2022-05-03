ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etowah County, AL

96 athletes who qualified for state tournament for track and field in Etowah County

By Ehsan Kassim, The Gadsden Times
 3 days ago

The AHSAA state tournaments for track and field are scheduled to take place this week. The state meet for Classes 1A, 2A and 3A is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Cullman High.

The meet for Classes 4A-7A are scheduled for Thursday through Saturday at the Gulf Shores Municipal Track.

Here are the 96 athletes in the Gadsden-area qualified for the state tournament through sectionals last weekend.

Class 7A

Gadsden City

Boys

Clyde Curry, Jr.: 100-meter dash, 4x100 relay

Zyan Gibson, 8th: 4x100 relay

Samuel Horton, Sr.: Shot put

Brandon Mayes, Jr.: 4x800 relay

Dhruv Patel, Sr.: 3,200-meter run, 4x800 relay

Tanner Rice, Sr.: 3,200-meter run, 4x800 relay

Aaron Richard, Sr.: Shot put

Cameron Rolley, So. : 4x800 relay, 4x100 relay

Braylen Starkes, Sr.: 4x100 relay

Isaiah Taylor, Sr.: Discus

Girls

Emani Morgan, Jr.: 100-, 200-meter dashes, 4x100 relay

Kyla Price, Fr.: 400-meter run, 4x100 relay

Mariah Ragland, Fr.: Long jump, 4x100 relay

Karleigh Sheffield, Fr. : 100-, 200-meter dash, 4x100 relay

Class 6A

Southside

Boys

Cole Chastain, Jr.: Javelin, shot put

Jackson Griggs, Jr.: 1,600-, 3,200-meter runs, 4x800 relay

Luke Holcomb, Sr.: 4x800 relay

Ryan Maudsle, Sr.: 4x800 relay

Will Shirley, Jr.: Javelin

Hayden Tucker, Jr.: 4x800 relay

Sanjay Wright, Jr.: Triple jump, 300-meter hurdles, 200-meter dash

Girls

Abbie Owens, Sr.: 100-, 200-meter dashes.

Class 5A

Sardis

Boys

Jake Alewine, So.: Triple jump

Garrett Burns, Jr.: Triple jump, 100-, 200-meter dash

Avery Carroll, Sr.: 110-, 300-meter hurdles

Kane Lawson: So., Javelin

Johnny Lusk, Jr. : 800-meter run

Tony Patterson, Sr.: Discus

Jose Ponce, So.: Javelin

Braxton Teal, Sr.: 110-meter hurdles

Girls

Sara Helms, Sr.: Shot put

Kinley Morrison, Sr.: Javelin

Isabella Self, Sr.: Triple jump, Javelin

Class 4A

Etowah

Boys

Trent Bothwell, So.: Long Jump

Corey Duncan, Fr.: 4x100 relay

Omarion Finch, Jr.: 100-meter dash, 4x100 relay

Josh Graham, 7th.: 300-meter hurdles, 4x100 relay

Jarvis Hardwick, Sr.: 4x100 relay

Jacob Sanford, Sr.: Shot put

Class 3A

Glencoe

Boys

Cason Arthur, Jr.: 4x800 relay

Owen Beason, 7th: 4x800 relay

Carter Cothran, 7th: 4x800 relay

Conner Cothran, Jr.: 4x800 relay, 800-,1,600-meter run

Girls

Alli Jo Amos, Fr.: High jump, 4x800 relay, 4x400 relay

Palin Cook, 7th: 800-meter run

Chloe Douglas, 7th: 4x400 relay

Katie Giles, Jr.: 800-,1,600, 3,200-meter runs, 4x400 relay

Ellie Ginn, Jr.: Long jump

Lizzy Harrison, Jr.: 4x400 relay

McKinley Kay, Jr.: 4x800 relay

Anna Grace Ponder, Fr. : 4x800 relay

Sarah Ponder, 7th: 3,200-meter run, 4x800 relay

Hokes Bluff

Boys

Paul Amrein, Sr.: High jump, triple jump

Jordan Bradley, Sr.: 100-, 200-meter dashes

Eli Heath, So.: 4x800 relay

Dylan Johnston, Sr.: 110-, 300-meter hurdles

Alexander Moland, So.: 800-meter run, 4x800 relay

Bryer Morrison, So.: 1,600-, 3,200-meter runs, 4x800 relay

Noah Monday, Sr. : 300-meter hurdles

Ethan Patterson, Fr.: 800-meter run, 4x800 relay

Ian Stinson, Sr.: Shot put, discus, javelin

Conner Wellingham, 8th: Javelin

Girls

Jenna Bradley, 8th: 4x100 relay

Mary Davenport, 7th: 100-, 200-meter dashes, 4x100 relay

Chloe Dodd, 8th: Javelin

Elizabeth Edge, Sr.: 4x800 meter relay

Chloe Rule, So.: Long jump, triple jump, high jump, 4x100 relay

Ella Shaw, 7th: 4x800 relay

Ella Kate Shields, 8th: 4x800 relay

Hope Thompson, Sr.: 800-, 1,600-meter run, 4x800 relay

Abby Watkins, Sr.: Javelin

Haley Kate Wellingham, So.: Long jump, 200-, 400-meter dashes, 4x100 relay

Class 2A

Gaston

Boys

Kodie Bogle, Fr.: Javelin and Triple jump

Girls

Lily Lewis, Sr.: Long jump and 200-meter dash

Westbrook Christian

Boys

Clay Bishop, Sr.: 4x800 relay

Carl Henry, Sr.: discus, shot put and javelin

Dallas Gregerson, Sr.: 110-meter hurdles

Jackson Martin, Sr.: 300-meter hurdles, 4x800 relay

Brinklin Maxwell, Sr.: 4x800 relay

Mason Miller, So.: 4x800 relay

Sage Robertson, Sr.: 200-, 400-meter dash and pole vault

Girls

Gracie Countryman, Sr.: Discus

Ella Frost, Fr.: 4x400 relay

Clare Goodwin, Sr.: 4x800 relay and 4x400 relay

Brianna Harrison, 8th: 4x800 relay

Taylor Meador, Jr.: Triple jump and long jump

Maggie Morgan, Sr.: 4x800 and 4x400 relay

Kenna Stephens, Sr.: 4x800 and 4x400 relay

West End

Boys

Thad Pierce, Sr.: Long jump

Girls

Kaylee Tarpley, So.: 800-meter run

Class 1A

Coosa Christian

Boys

Zack Elrod, Jr: 800-, 1,600-meter races

Jacoby Tucker, Jr. : 300-meter hurdles, 400-meter race, long jump

Matthew Wright, Jr.: Shot put

Girls

Kaliah East, Jr.: 400-, 800-meter races

Payton Ridley, Fr.: 200-, 400-meter dashes

Maryanne Wright, 7th: 400-, 800-meter races

Contact Ehsan Kassim at 256-300-5313 or ekassim@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: 96 athletes who qualified for state tournament for track and field in Etowah County

#Track And Field#Boys Basketball#Girls Soccer#Heart And Soul#Ahsaa#3a#Cullman High#Westbrook Christian#Shot#Sr#Pairings
