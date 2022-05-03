City of Auburn Proposes Residential Trash Pickup Fee Increase in Budget

Roadwork in Geneva is going to take longer than expected to complete. Crews have been working along Routes 5&20 to reduce the highway from four lanes to two lanes, in an effort to slow traffic and make it easier to cross the highway. Roadwork is also happening on parts of Castle and Exchange Streets. The Finger Lakes Times reports the downtown work will be delayed as the contractor waits to get components for new traffic signals.

GENEVA, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO