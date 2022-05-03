ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, NY

City of Auburn Proposes Residential Trash Pickup Fee Increase in Budget

By Lucas Day
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A proposal that would see the residential trash pickup fee in the city of Auburn double next year has been included...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, NY
Auburn, NY
Government
FL Radio Group

Two New COVID Related Deaths in Cayuga County

Two more deaths in Cayuga County are being blamed on COVID-19. The county Health Department on Wednesday stated two men in their 80s had recently passed away after previously testing positive for the virus. There have been 145 COVID-related deaths in the county since March of 2020. Eight county residents...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Parkmobile transaction fees to increase in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y.—Parkmobile, the smartphone application the City of Ithaca uses for street parking, is increasing its transaction fee from $0.35 to $0.45 beginning May 9, 2022. The fee will be charged to app users in addition to Ithaca’s street parking rates, and more information on the application can be found here.
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Of Auburn#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
FL Radio Group

Tompkins County Compost Giveaway

If you have a green thumb, this may interest you. Recycling and Materials Management of Tompkins County will be holding a compost giveaway Saturday at the Tompkins County Highway Department in Ithaca. If you bring a container, such as a five gallon bucket, to the site, you can fill it with compost. You can also donate food scraps and receive a toolkit to start collecting your own food scraps for composting.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

State Issues 2nd Round of Cannabis Cultivator Licenses

The state has approved its second round of cannabis cultivator licenses. The Cannabis Control Board announced on Thursday the approval of 36 licenses which will allow hemp farmers to grow marijuana to sell for recreational or medicinal use. The first round of conditional licenses was issued in April with one...
NEWARK, NY
FL Radio Group

New Tool Store Opening Soon In Geneva

A year after one store moved out, another is moving in. Harbor Freight is coming to the Geneva Town and Country Plaza. The family owned business was started in 1977 and now has over 12-hundred stores across the country. The chain advertises “quality tools for everyone at 80% off.”
GENEVA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FL Radio Group

Geneva City Council Votes Down Police Accountability Committee

The proposal to form a Police Accountability Committee was shot down this week by the Geneva City Council. Council members were concerned over the fact that the resolution calling for the new committee was offered by one city councilor instead of a “collaborative undertaking” and they were concerned the resolution was not approved by the city’s attorneys.
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Canandaigua Surveys Seek to Aid in Future Planning

The City of Canandaigua has mailed a number of randomly selected citizens a survey to aid in future planning. Finger Lakes Times reports a separate survey will come out in the following weeks, open to all residents. Questions asked in the five-page survey relate to quality of life, recreational opportunities, transportation, and more.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Officials poised to declare Madison House public nuisance

ONEIDA — The Oneida City Council is primed to declare the old Madison House, 140 Madison St., a public nuisance and has scheduled a public hearing for June 7, prior to the scheduled council meeting at 6:30 p.m. The city council received and placed on file a report of...
ONEIDA, NY
FL Radio Group

Report: Geneva Roadwork Faces Delays

Roadwork in Geneva is going to take longer than expected to complete. Crews have been working along Routes 5&20 to reduce the highway from four lanes to two lanes, in an effort to slow traffic and make it easier to cross the highway. Roadwork is also happening on parts of Castle and Exchange Streets. The Finger Lakes Times reports the downtown work will be delayed as the contractor waits to get components for new traffic signals.
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Proposed Newark DRI Projects to be Reviewed Monday

The Village of Newark’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) will hold a Local Planning Committee meeting on Monday from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. This meeting is a working session for the committee, but the public is welcome to attend. At this meeting, the committee will review projects proposed for the DRI.
NEWARK, NY
FL Radio Group

Audit Finds Town of Dix Owes New York $21,000

An audit released by the State Comptroller’s Office shows one Schuyler County town court owed New York more than 21-THOUSAND dollars because of recording and reporting errors with collections over a five-and-a-half-year period. The Town of Dix is governed by an elected Board composed of a Town Supervisor and...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy