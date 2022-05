The University of Missouri has proposed disciplinary sanctions against 13 students as part of its investigation into an October fraternity pledge party that left a student from Minnesota with brain injuries. The university said in a statement Thursday that federal student privacy law keeps it from providing details about the disciplinary decisions, but said the sanctions could include suspension or expulsion. The university’s action comes months after Daniel Santulli, of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, was found in cardiac arrest inside a car at University Hospital in Columbia on Oct. 20. A university police investigation found that Santulli and other Phi Gamma Delta pledges were forced to drink dangerous amounts of alcohol.

