ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Prosecutor: Man justified in shooting intruder

By Anna Skog
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XB8Ka_0fRsyFGg00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Byron Township homeowner will not face charges for shooting and killing a man who tried to break into his home in March.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced Tuesday that his office will not be filing any charges against Alan Lenhart because it was a reasonable use of force.

“Completely justifiable,” said Becker. “They had a reasonable fear of somebody breaking into your home.”

Shortly after midnight on March 30 , Lenhart said he and his wife saw the intruder knocking the windows out of his pickup truck. He went to get the gun out of his safe.

The stranger then made his way around to the back of the house, according to Lenhart.

“When he was in the backyard, he was going, ‘Give me the keys, give me the keys,’ and kept approaching,” Lenhart told News 8 at the time .

The intruder then went up the back steps and pushing at the barricaded door, trying to get in. He was able to get the door partially open, according to Lenhart.

Lenhart said he warned the man. “I told him, ‘Go away, I’ve got a shotgun on you,’ and he kept coming,” he said.

The words can be heard in a 911 call Becker played on Tuesday.

“Then he started shooting at me. Bullets going past your head, like that,” Lenhart told News 8, pointing with his finger. “Took cover. And he was going back down, run away.”

Prosecutor: No charges because deputy thought he heard shots

The investigation found that the intruder “essentially unloaded his gun,” Becker said, firing several bullets into the Lenhart’s home.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office identified the intruder as 39-year-old Christopher Worth. They found him near the home and he died at the scene, deputies said.

Becker said his investigation found there were multiple bullet holes and blood inside the residence, and officers found Worth’s gun in the grass when the police arrived on-scene.

“This was a fairly simple case,” Becker said. “It was defense of the home, self-defense. So once he breaks into the house and is going after the homeowner … they can use the amount of force necessary, in this case deadly force, to repel somebody coming into the house.”

Records showed Worth had a criminal history dating back to 2000 with convictions for drug offenses, vandalism and unarmed and armed robbery. The Michigan Department of Corrections listed him as a parole absconder at the time of his death.

During Tuesday’s press conference, Becker also announced he would not press charges against a Kent County deputy involved shooting on March 18.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 2

Jaykenzie
2d ago

Don’t need to know what happened. If the person enters your home, he is risking his life.

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kent County, MI
Kent County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Vandalism#Intruder#Violent Crime#News 8
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

'If you're still alive get the hell out - run': Ex-girlfriend of 6ft 9in 'monster' warns his jail guard lover, 56, who sprung him from Alabama prison to turn herself in because 'she's disposable to him' as pair remain at large armed with AR-15 and shotgun

The ex-girlfriend of a 6ft 9in 'monster' who was sprung from a prison with the help of a female jail guard has begged her to flee the killer as they remain on the run. The woman, who has not been named but was shot by Casey White in 2015, warned Vicky White she was 'disposable' to the murderer.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy