Saint Louis, MO

Man killed, woman hurt in north St. Louis shooting

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a1xww_0fRsyBjm00

ST. LOUIS – Police have launched a homicide investigation after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in north St. Louis city limits.

Investigators say a man and a woman were shot in the 4200 block of North Grand Avenue. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The St. Louis Metropolitan police department is handling the investigation. Investigators have not yet released the names of the victims or any potential suspects.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

SAINT LOUIS, MO
