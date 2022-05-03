Rick Martinez

All products featured on Condé Nast Traveler are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “I'm a little bit of an over-packer, but I'm married to a man who under-packs,” says actress Sutton Foster of travel life with her husband, Ted Griffin. “If we go on a vacation, he’s [got] two t-shirts and a pair of swim trunks and one nice shirt. I'm like, ‘What?!’ He'll travel with a duffle and I've got two giant suitcases.” To be fair, though, the avid crocheter, who released the book Hooked: How Crafting Saved My Life, last year, isn’t just carrying clothes for herself and the couple’s five-year-old daughter, Emily. “I have been known to fill half a suitcase with yarn,” she says.

