CDFW: Black bear spotted in Vacaville makes its way back to natural habitat

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The black bear that was spotted in Vacaville Monday has made its way back to its natural habitat, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said.

According to the CDFW, the bear went toward the hills surrounding northern Solano County after 9 p.m. Monday.

The CDFW said the agency didn’t receive calls or were notified of any sightings since Monday night. No injuries are reported and the bear was never considered a threat, the CDFW said.

“Because the bear was never considered a threat, they allowed it to head back on its own,” CDFW public information officer Ken Paglia told FOX40. “This is considered a success and they are no longer searching for the bear.”

The bear was spotted in a tree at the corner of North Orchard Avenue and Elder Streer near Willis Jepson Middle School, Vacaville police said Monday.

Police said officers kept their eyes on the bear while students safely went to class. As the bear was roaming around the area Monday, police closed off North Orchard Lane for a few hours. Students from the nearby school were let out.

Police opened up the streets around 5 p.m., deciding to let the bear make its way back home naturally.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.