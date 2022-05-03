ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vacaville, CA

CDFW: Black bear spotted in Vacaville makes its way back to natural habitat

By Jeremiah Martinez
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KY72L_0fRsx4bj00

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The black bear that was spotted in Vacaville Monday has made its way back to its natural habitat, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said.

According to the CDFW, the bear went toward the hills surrounding northern Solano County after 9 p.m. Monday.

The CDFW said the agency didn’t receive calls or were notified of any sightings since Monday night. No injuries are reported and the bear was never considered a threat, the CDFW said.

Officers looking for 3 people who vandalized Bass Pro Shops in Manteca

“Because the bear was never considered a threat, they allowed it to head back on its own,” CDFW public information officer Ken Paglia told FOX40. “This is considered a success and they are no longer searching for the bear.”

The bear was spotted in a tree at the corner of North Orchard Avenue and Elder Streer near Willis Jepson Middle School, Vacaville police said Monday.

Police said officers kept their eyes on the bear while students safely went to class. As the bear was roaming around the area Monday, police closed off North Orchard Lane for a few hours. Students from the nearby school were let out.

Police opened up the streets around 5 p.m., deciding to let the bear make its way back home naturally.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Police warn public about bear spotted near Vacaville school

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Vacaville police are warning the public about a bear who was spotted in a tree near a school Monday morning.  The bear was last seen on the corner of North Orchard Avenue and Elder Street near Willis Jepson Middle School, police said. According to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department, officers […]
VACAVILLE, CA
FOX40

Officers looking for 3 people who vandalized Bass Pro Shops in Manteca

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are trying to identify three people who are accused of vandalizing a Bass Pro Shops in Manteca.  Manteca police said officers were dispatched to the store on Friday before 10 p.m. in response to an alarm.  When officers arrived, police said they searched the building, but no one was located […]
MANTECA, CA
FOX40

Hundreds of swallows nest inside Redding home

REDDING, Calif (KTXL) — Redding couple Gary and Patti Reitemeyer returned to their home in Redding after a trip to Sacramento to find hundreds of black swallows had turned their home into aviary. For over 14 hours the Bechelli Lane home began to fill with birds as the Reitermeyer’s neighbor contacted the couple letting them […]
REDDING, CA
CBS Sacramento

Another Bear Sighting Reported In Vacaville; Wildlife Officials Giving It Chance To Go Home On Its Own

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Fish and wildlife officials are investigating another reported bear sighting in Vacaville on Thursday. The department says it’s possible it’s the same bear that was spotted in the city earlier this week – but they can’t say for sure, since the animals can travel up to 20 miles per day. Neighbors reported seeing a young bear along the 200 block of North Orchard Avenue on Monday. The bear was seen roaming the neighborhood, prompting authorities to close off some roads for a time. By Tuesday morning, wildlife officials said the bear appeared to have returned home. A biologist is now monitoring the bear spotted on Thursday, but they hope it will return to its habitat up in the hills surrounding northern Solano County on its own. Wildlife officials say their goal is to give the bear a chance to go home on its own if it hasn’t acted aggressively.
VACAVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Vacaville, CA
Vacaville, CA
Lifestyle
City
Manteca, CA
Local
California Pets & Animals
Vacaville, CA
Pets & Animals
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Bear#Natural Habitat#Cdfw#Bass Pro Shops
KRON4 News

Oakland coroner identifies body found in wall at Kaiser Convention Center

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A decayed man’s body found in a wall at the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center in Oakland last month was identified Tuesday as 42-year-old Joseph Mejica, according to the Alameda County coroner’s bureau. A construction worker found Mejica’s body at about 1 p.m. March 9 at the convention center at 10 […]
KRON4 News

Missing Antioch 11-year-old located

UPDATE: Police said Williams has been located. ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The Antioch Police Department was searching for a missing child Friday. Ameer Williams, 11, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. near A Street and Wilbur Avenue. Williams is 5 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds, APD said. He has black hair, brown eyes and […]
ANTIOCH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
FOX40

Police identify DoorDash driver who was fatally shot in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department said a DoorDash delivery driver was a victim of a homicide earlier this week.  On Wednesday, police identified the victim as 56-year-old Andrew Satavu of Modesto. Officers said Satavu completed a food delivery before he died.  At around 9:45 p.m. on Monday, police said they received calls […]
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Former DMV employee pleads guilty to altering records in database

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A former state employee with the Department of Motor Vehicles pleaded guilty to conspiring to alter records in the agency’s database in Sacramento, the office of U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced Thursday.  Prosecutors said Shawana Denise Harris, 52, of Rancho Cucamonga in San Bernardino County, altered the records with unauthorized […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Heartbroken Family Wondering Why After Truck Plunges Off Santa Mateo Coastal Cliff

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KPIX) — Elizabeth Anaya says her brother went out to enjoy an evening barbeque with friends. Hours later, he was killed when the truck he was in mysteriously sped through the intersection on Highway 1, careened through Pescadero State Beach parking lot and drove off an approximately 30-foot cliff into the ocean. A juvenile female also died in the crash and searchers were still trying to locate a third possible victim in the ocean waters off the beach on Sunday. “I mean we were expecting him home and we’re just, I don’t know, we’re puzzled,” Anaya told...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Owner of La Victoria Supermercado, alleged accomplice indicted on cocaine trafficking charges

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Sacramento-area men were indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday and charged with two counts of cocaine trafficking, the office of U.S Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.   Jose Manuel Chavez Zepeda, 54, of Carmichael, and Denis Zacaris Ponce Castillo, 37, of Sacramento were charged with the conspiracy to distribute cocaine […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy