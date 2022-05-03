ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Saginaw woman, 18, shot while riding as passenger in vehicle

By Cole Waterman
The Saginaw News
The Saginaw News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAGINAW, MI — A teenage Saginaw woman has been hospitalized after suffering a gunshot wound. About 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, police responded to the shooting reported...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Overnight shooting on MLK Blvd. leaves man in hospital

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) Just after midnight on Saturday, April 30, Lansing Police Department received calls of gunshots being fired on the 800 block of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. near the intersection of Malcolm X St. Upon arrival, Lansing police found a man in his 30s with multiple gunshot wounds, none of which law […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saginaw, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, MI
City
Saginaw, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

Police Search For Suspect After Fatal Shooting On Rockdale In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Detroit’s west side. Credit: Detroit Police Department On Sunday, May 1, at about 10:55 p.m. a suspect fired shots into a home in the 13500 block of Rockdale, fatally wounding a 36-year-old woman. Police are looking for a light-colored sedan, possibly a Chevy Cruze in connection to this crime. Anyone with information on this crime is urged to submit a tip, here. When leaving a tip make sure to include the case number: 220501318. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Mi#Saginaw Major Case Unit#Crimestoppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MLive

Man, 33, found dead at Michigan hotel, police say

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, MI – Michigan State Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 33-year-old man who was found dead in a hotel room during a welfare check, FOX 2 Detroit reports. Troopers were called to the Baymont Hotel on Eight Mile Road in Royal Oak Township around...
ROYAL OAK, MI
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
15K+
Followers
17K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

Comments / 0

Community Policy