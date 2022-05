Swerve Strickland says that the days and weeks leading up to his WWE release were just plain weird. When Isiah Swerve Scott, along with his Hit Row stable mates, were called up to WWE Smackdown in the 20221 WWE Draft, the future looked bright for the newly formed group. Things went sour quickly though, as the group would only appear on the blue brand for a few weeks before B-Fab was released on November 4th and the rest of the group, consisting of Scott, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and Top Dolla, were all released a few days later on November 18th.

