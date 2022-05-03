ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners' Anthony Misiewicz: Boasts impressive scoreless streak

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Misiewicz, who fired a scoreless seventh inning in a loss to the Astros on Monday,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Astros host the Mariners on 3-game home win streak

LINE: Astros -194, Mariners +165; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they play the Seattle Mariners. Houston has a 4-4 record in home games and a 13-11 record overall. Astros pitchers have a collective 3.28...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Kyle Higashioka catching for Yankees on Wednesday evening

New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is batting ninth in Wednesday's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. Higashioka will take over behind the plate after New York elected to bench Jose Trevino on Wednesday evening. In a righty versus lefty matchup against Yusei Kikuchi, our models project Higashioka to score...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Houston, TX
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Astros#Southpaw#Era
CBS Sports

Falcons' Desmond Ridder says NFL messed up letting him fall to 74th pick: 'It shouldn't have taken this long'

In most drafts, being the second quarterback to come off the board isn't anything to turn your nose to. That said, in a draft like this year where only one quarterback was taken in the first two rounds, it does change the scope of things. While Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder did hear his name called on Day 2 when the Atlanta Falcons selected him with the No. 74 overall pick, the 22-year-old seems to have formed a chip on his shoulder after seeing the rest of the league pass on him for two rounds.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Rays vs. Mariners Prediction and Odds for Thursday, May 5 (Fade Robbie Ray in Seattle)

Rays: -1.5 (+145) Total: 6.5 (Over -125/Under +105) I agree with the Rays being road favorites as Ray is facing some serious regression from last season's Cy Young campaign. Ray's strikeout rate is way down this season, down nearly four strikeouts per nine innings this season. He has an ERA of 4.15 ERA and his FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching) of 4.38 hints that it's not that he's facing some unlucky variance, he is just not pitching as well.
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY

Mariners call up O’Brien and Young from Tacoma, place Festa on IL

SEATTLE. — The Seattle Mariners made multiple roster moves Thursday afternoon. Right-handed pitcher Riley O’Brien and left-handed pitcher Danny Young were promoted from Triple-A Tacoma to the Mariners. RHP Matt Brash was demoted to the Rainiers along with RHP Matt Bush, who cleared waivers and went straight to Tacoma. LHP Nick Margevicius was designated for assignment and RHP Matt Festa was placed on the 15-day injured list (IL) due to tendinitis in his right elbow.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Crazy Shohei Ohtani Highlight

Shohei Ohtani continues to do it all for the Los Angeles Angels. The MVP's masterful pitching performance led the Angels to an 8-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, but he also sparked a fun moment in the batter's box. During the eighth inning, Ohtani hit an opposite-field...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Adam Frazier: Belts solo shot in loss

Frazier went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Rays. Frazier isn't known for his power, but he brought Seattle to within a run with a solo blast to right field in the seventh inning. The long ball was his first of the campaign and his first extra-base hit of any type since April 26. Frazier is slashing .233/.295/.330 through 112 plate appearances this season.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Ejected from Wednesday's game

Bumgarner was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Marlins after one inning due to arguing with an umpire, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Bumgarner exchanged words with an umpire as he was being inspected for a foreign substance following the first inning, and he had to be held back by several teammates. However, it doesn't appear as though his ejection was due to having sticky stuff on him. Prior to his departure, he allowed a run on a hit and no walks while failing to record a strikeout in one inning. Assuming Bumgarner's ejection doesn't lead to a suspension, he tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Marlins on Tuesday. However, it's possible the Diamondbacks will tweak their rotation since Bumgarner threw just 13 pitches Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Getting breather Wednesday

Walker is not in Wednesday's lineup for the series finale against the Marlins, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Walker will rest Wednesday after starting each of the Diamondbacks' last four games, launching three home runs and driving in four over that stretch. Seth Beer will take over at first base and bat fourth.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Dominates on mound, adds two hits

Ohtani (3-2) picked up the win against Boston on Thursday, pitching seven scoreless innings on six hits while striking out 11 and walking zero. He also went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI as a hitter. The groin injury Ohtani suffered during Sunday's 6-5 win over the White Sox...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Yankees visit the Blue Jays on 5-game road win streak

LINE: Yankees -138, Blue Jays +117; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to keep a five-game road win streak going when they face the Toronto Blue Jays. Toronto has a 15-10 record overall and a 9-6 record in home games. The Blue Jays have...
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Carlos Santana: Placed on 10-day IL

Santana was placed on the 10-day injured list with right ankle bursitis Wednesday, retroactive to May 3. Santana was slated to miss a second consecutive game Wednesday after being scratched from Tuesday's lineup, and he'll get additional time to recover since he's dealing with some inflammation. Hunter Dozier and Ryan O'Hearn should see increased playing time at first base, while Emmanuel Rivera was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Angels' Jared Walsh: Four RBI in blowout win

Walsh went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and two additional RBI during Thursday's 8-0 win over the Red Sox. Walsh opened the scoring with a two-run shot off Red Sox reliever Tanner Houck in the seventh inning and added a two-RBI single in the eighth off Kutter Crawford. After going hitless in three straight games, Walsh has bounced back with five hits and eight RBI over his last two contests.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy