Jaguars' Adam Gotsis: Back with Jacksonville

In the wake of the recent NFL Draft, Ingram continues to slot in as Alvin Kamara's top backup, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports. Terrell suggests that it seemed as though the Saints might add a running back in the draft, but instead the team opted to add depth on the front by signing Abram Smith as a UDFA. Also in the backup mix are Tony Jones and Dwayne Washington, but as things stand, Ingram appears to be next in line for carries in the event that Kamara misses time for any reason. It's still possible, however, that New Orleans brings in more competition and the 32-year-old Ingram will need to hold off challenges from the likes of Jones and Smith in the coming months in order to maintain his depth chart standing.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO