Jaguars' Adam Gotsis: Back with Jacksonville

 3 days ago

The Jaguars re-signed Gotsis on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com...

Falcons' Desmond Ridder says NFL messed up letting him fall to 74th pick: 'It shouldn't have taken this long'

In most drafts, being the second quarterback to come off the board isn't anything to turn your nose to. That said, in a draft like this year where only one quarterback was taken in the first two rounds, it does change the scope of things. While Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder did hear his name called on Day 2 when the Atlanta Falcons selected him with the No. 74 overall pick, the 22-year-old seems to have formed a chip on his shoulder after seeing the rest of the league pass on him for two rounds.
Texans' Kevin Hogan: Inks deal with Houston

Hogan agreed to a contract with the Texans on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN. Hogan was cut by the Titans on Sunday, so it didn't take long for the six-year veteran to find a new home. Since being selected in the fifth round of the 2016 Draft, Hogan has bounced around the league, also spending time with the Browns, Commanders, Broncos and Bengals, while appearing in nine career games. Hogan will likely compete against Kyle Allen and Jeff Driskel for backup duties to Davis Mills.
Marlins' Tommy Nance: Recalled by Marlins

Nance was recalled by the Marlins on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Nance began the season in the minors and tossed 4.2 scoreless innings over three appearances (one start). The right-hander made 27 relief appearances for the Cubs last year and will now provide bullpen assistance for Miami.
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Lands on injured list

Wainwright was placed on the injured list for undisclosed reasons Friday. Not only did the Cardinals' announcement not specify the reason for Wainwright's absence, it also didn't specify which injured list the veteran righty had been placed on. That's the pattern teams have used when placing players on the COVID-19 injured list, which seems to be the case here. If Wainwright has tested positive for the virus, he could miss a handful of starts, but if he's out for other reasons, it's possible he returns without missing a single turn. His absence allows the Cardinals to activate Steven Matz from the bereavement list.
Cardinals' Steven Matz: Returns from bereavement list

Matz (personal) was activated from the bereavement list Friday. Matz was placed on the bereavement list Tuesday but has rejoined the team as expected without missing his turn through the rotation. The left-hander is scheduled to start Saturday against the Giants and has a 4.56 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 27:5 K:BB across 23.2 innings this season.
Saints' Mark Ingram: Still in backup mix

In the wake of the recent NFL Draft, Ingram continues to slot in as Alvin Kamara's top backup, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports. Terrell suggests that it seemed as though the Saints might add a running back in the draft, but instead the team opted to add depth on the front by signing Abram Smith as a UDFA. Also in the backup mix are Tony Jones and Dwayne Washington, but as things stand, Ingram appears to be next in line for carries in the event that Kamara misses time for any reason. It's still possible, however, that New Orleans brings in more competition and the 32-year-old Ingram will need to hold off challenges from the likes of Jones and Smith in the coming months in order to maintain his depth chart standing.
Phillies' Corey Knebel: Melts down in ninth

Knebel (0-2) allowed three earned runs on four hits while striking out one across 0.2 innings to blow the save and take the loss Thursday against the Mets. Knebel entered the game in the midst of a ninth-inning rally by the Mets, though he still had a four-run lead to work with. However, he went on to allow four of the first five hitters he faced to reach base, capped off by an RBI double off the bat of Starling Marte to give the Mets an 8-7 lead. Knebel entered the game having allowed only one earned run across 10.1 innings, so this is hopefully just an isolated outing and not the start of a downward trend.
What did Eagles ultimately receive in Carson Wentz deal? A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith biggest returns so far

Trading Carson Wentz was a move that altered the Philadelphia Eagles franchise, putting the organization in a transition period as the team moved on from one of the key components of their Super Bowl championship roster from five years ago. Moving on from a franchise quarterback isn't easy, even if Wentz demonstrated he wasn't the same player the Eagles drafted with the No. 2 overall pick back in 2016.
Magic Johnson joining bid for Denver Broncos: NBA legend teaming up with 76ers co-owner to purchase franchise

Magic Johnson made jaw-dropping assists look routine during his legendary career with the Lakers. Now, the Hall of Fame point guard is looking to do so in terms of sports ownership. Johnson has partnered with Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris to bid for the Denver Broncos, according to Sportico. The Bowlen family, which owned the Broncos for 38 years, put the team up for sale earlier this offseason.
CBS Sports

Reds' Buck Farmer: DFA'd by Cincy

Farmer was designated for assignment by the Reds on Friday. Farmer earned a spot on the Opening Day roster but will lose his place on the 40-man roster after posting a 6.75 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB across 12 innings. The 31-year-old could head to Triple-A Louisville if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
Ravens' Tylan Wallace: Moves up depth chart

Wallace (thigh) could compete for a larger role on offense for the 2022 season, with Marquise Brown having been traded to the Cardinals, Kevin Eck of the Ravens' official site reports. Wallace currently looks locked into the No. 4 receiver spot, behind all of Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and James...
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Not starting Thursday

Kelenic is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays. Kelenic started the past four games and will take a seat after going 0-for-10 with two walks and three strikeouts during that stretch. Dylan Moore will start in right field against Tampa Bay lefty Shane McClanahan.
Rays' Josh Fleming: Following opener Friday

Fleming will pitch behind opener Matt Wisler against the Mariners on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Fleming has a 6.32 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB through five outings this season, and he'll follow an opener Friday for the fourth time. The 25-year-old has a 3.12 ERA in his three previous appearances as a primary pitcher, so his outlook is significantly improved compared to when he works as a traditional starter.
