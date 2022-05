It’s just amazing to me that we’re having a food truck festival three days before an important election. After reading the article I may be mistaken, but I don’t see that one BAYONNE restaurant or vendor included. How sad that we are not supporting our businesses and restaurants. If you recall we used to have a taste of BAYONNE where all the restaurants used to share their food delights and other goodies. Verbally promoting our businesses and restaurants is one thing but actions, yes actions speak better than words.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 9 DAYS AGO