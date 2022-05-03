Johnson County deputies find missing man

UPDATE (5:29 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3): The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says this man has been located.

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man.

20-year-old Alexander Keith Lawless, who goes by “Alex,” was last seen leaving Big Sandy Regional Detention Center wearing a purple t-shirt and light-colored blue jeans.

He has green eyes and blonde hair and stands about 5’6″ tall.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call local law enforcement.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.