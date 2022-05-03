ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man sentenced to 20-40 years for Reading shooting death

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREADING, Pa. - A man accused of shooting a killing a man in Reading last year was sentenced to 20-40 years...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Philly

Former Philadelphia Police Officer Edsaul Mendoza Charged With Murder In Connection To Fatal Shooting Of 12-Year-Old Thomas Siderio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office announced charges against a former Philadelphia police officer involved in the fatal shooting of 12-year-old Thomas “TJ” Siderio. Former officer Edsaul Mendoza was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, and other charges in connection to the fatal shooting on March 1. The disturbing details, as District Attorney Larry Krasner called them at a news conference Monday morning, are contained in a lengthy grand jury presentment. It’s alleged Siderio was running from undercover officers at 18th and Barbara Streets in South Philadelphia. Mendoza is accused of chasing and shooting at the boy three times....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#New Jersey#Violent Crime
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
MyChesCo

Suspects Wanted in Theft at Famous Footwear Store

EXTON, PA — West Whiteland Township Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who are accused of stealing from the Famous Footwear store located at 215 W. Lincoln Highway in Exton, Pennsylvania. The theft occurred on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at or around 3:00...
EXTON, PA
WETM 18 News

Towanda man dies in prison after inmate fight, ruled a homicide

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A Towanda man has died while incarcerated in prison after a fight with another inmate, Pennsylvania State Police announced. Joel Vanderpool, 39, was found unresponsive in his cell in SCI Camp Hill on May 4, 2022 by prison staff just before 3:00 a.m. According to PSP, emergency personnel responded and attempted […]
TOWANDA, PA
CBS Philly

Suspect Muhammad McBride In Custody After Fatal Shooting Inside Chester Corner Market, Police Say

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A suspect accused of shooting and killing a man inside of a Chester corner market Wednesday morning and then running into a home with children inside has been taken into custody. Police say 18-year-old Muhammad McBride has turned himself in. The shooting happened on the 1100 block of West 3rd Street around 10 a.m. CBS3 was outside the home earlier this afternoon as SWAT arrived and children were seen being carried from the home to safety. Investigators initially believed the suspected killer was hiding inside. Police say a drone was flown but officers couldn’t locate the gunman. Neighbors call the gunfire alarming. “All I could do is run and get under the car, man. We need to really clean up the streets. We need a safe environment for all these kids running around here, man,” a neighbor said. The victim’s identity has not been released.
CHESTER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy