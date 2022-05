Wausau Masonic Lodge donates $2,000 to Wausau American Legion Post 10. Photo courtesy Rick Schnabel.

This is an example of one of the banners that will be displayed on Grand Avenue. Photo courtesy Rick Schnabel.

WAUSAU – Rick Schnabel from the Wausau Masonic Lodge, on behalf of the members of that Lodge, recently presented $2,000 to Commander Bob Weller of Wausau American Legion Post 10 to support the Veteran’s Avenue of Honor project for 2022.

The Avenue of Honor is a tribute to veterans from our area who served our country. Banners with their pictures are displayed on Grand Avenue in Wausau from mid-May through Veterans Day, Nov. 11.