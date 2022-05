MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fire and utility crews responded to a large gas line leak in southwest Minneapolis Tuesday morning. The Minneapolis Fire Department said a gas line was breached near West Lake Street and Excelsior Boulevard. Centerpoint Energy said a third-party contractor ruptured the line. Officials said West Lake Street will remain closed between Excelsior Boulevard and Drew Avenue until later Tuesday afternoon. The westbound lane will be reopened sometime in the afternoon, but the westbound lane will be closed for the next 12-24 hours. Centerpoint has swept all businesses in area. They can now open back up. Traffic will be shutdown on Lake St. between Excelsior and Drew for the next hour or so. East bound lanes will remain closed for 12 hours or so. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) May 3, 2022 Xcel Energy was also at the scene to “assess and mitigate,” the fire department said. It also said Centerpoint had shut off gas to the breached main. About 250 residents will have no gas or electricity for the next 12-24 hours, the fire department said. An evacuation order issued earlier has since been lifted. This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO