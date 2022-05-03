ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Massachusetts Planned Parenthood clinics in Springfield, Boston and across Massachusetts are offering services to Texas and other out-of-state residents in banned abortion states

By Tristan Smith
 3 days ago
Planned Parenthood clinics in Springfield, Boston and across Massachusetts are opening their doors to patients from Texas and other states that restrict abortion access, officials said. One day after a leaked Supreme Court opinion revealed the nation’s highest court is inclined to overturn the 1973 Roe. v. Wade decision...

Springfield, MA
