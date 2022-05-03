ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayson County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grayson, Smyth, Wythe by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-03 15:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jones, Northern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Newport. Target Area: Jones; Northern Craven A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Jones and west central Craven Counties through 815 PM EDT At 752 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Phillips Crossroads, or 15 miles southeast of Kinston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Phillips Crossroads, Trenton, and rural Jones County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 22:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 23:07:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN ST. JOHNS NORTHERN PUTNAM AND EASTERN CLAY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1100 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for St. Johns County and northeastern Putnam County.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bedford, Benton, Carroll, Cheatham, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 14:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bedford; Benton; Carroll; Cheatham; Davidson; Decatur; Dickson; Giles; Henderson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Wayne; Williamson; Wilson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 183 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CARROLL CHEATHAM DAVIDSON DECATUR DICKSON GILES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MADISON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brunswick, Dinwiddie, Greensville, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 21:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brunswick; Dinwiddie; Greensville; Lunenburg; Mecklenburg; Nottoway; Prince Edward THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL GREENSVILLE NORTHEASTERN MECKLENBURG...SOUTHEASTERN PRINCE EDWARD...LUNENBURG NOTTOWAY...WESTERN DINWIDDIE...SOUTH CENTRAL AMELIA AND NORTHERN BRUNSWICK COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for central, south central and southeastern Virginia.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Douglas County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 19:39:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Douglas County; Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Eastern Douglas County Foothills; Jackson County WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING Winds are diminishing. Gusty winds are still expected but gusts should remain below 45 mph.
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects including tents, canopies and lawn furniture. Tree limbs could be blown down. Driving may become difficult at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds can also lead to blowing dust. Blowing dust can reduce visibility and cause poor air quality. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust.
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Isle of Wight, Southampton, Suffolk, Surry, Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for northeastern North Carolina...and southeastern Virginia. Target Area: Isle of Wight; Southampton; Suffolk; Surry; Sussex Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Hertford, Gates, Isle of Wight, Southampton, northeastern Sussex and Surry Counties, the western City of Chesapeake, the City of Franklin and the City of Suffolk through 1115 PM EDT At 1032 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Waverly to Hunterdale to Gatesville. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Franklin, Smithfield, Windsor, Waverly, Courtland, Wakefield, Claremont, Gatesville, Surry, Sunbury, Downtown Suffolk, Holland, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Isle Of Wight, Gates, Cofield, Ivor, Dendron and Harrellsville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Amelia, Caroline, Dinwiddie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for central, south central and east central Virginia. Target Area: Amelia; Caroline; Dinwiddie; Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights); Eastern Hanover; Eastern Henrico; Nottoway; Western Chesterfield; Western Hanover; Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond); Western King William Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Chesterfield, east central Nottoway, Henrico, Caroline, Hanover, northwestern King William, northern Dinwiddie and southeastern Amelia Counties, the City of Richmond and the City of Colonial Heights through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1104 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Bumpass to near Wilsons. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Richmond, Petersburg, Hopewell, Colonial Heights, Ashland, Bowling Green, Moseley, Chester, Mannboro, University Of Richmond, Milford, Virginia State University, Randolph Macon College, Virginia Commonwealth University, Tuckahoe, Highland Springs, Downtown Richmond, Bon Air, Virginia Union University and Mechanicsville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
AMELIA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 12:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 15:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Report Flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Randolph FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern West Virginia, including the following county, Randolph. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1039 PM EDT, Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mill Creek, Dailey and Huttonsville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Camden, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Pasquotank, Perquimans by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 22:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for northeastern North Carolina...and southeastern Virginia. Target Area: Camden; Eastern Currituck; Gates; Pasquotank; Perquimans; Western Currituck Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, southeastern Gates, and Currituck Counties, the southeastern City of Chesapeake and the City of Virginia Beach through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1104 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles east of Corapeake to near Camden to 8 miles west of Point Harbor. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Virginia Beach, Currituck, Elizabeth City, Camden, Hertford, Winfall, Elizabeth City State University, Weeksville, Great Bridge, South Mills, Sunbury, Grandy, Chesapeake, Sanderling, Snug Harbor, Nixonton, Point Harbor, Back Bay, Corolla and Moyock. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
CAMDEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 19:39:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-06 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties. In Oregon, Klamath Basin. This includes all highways extending from Klamath Falls, Chiloquin, Dorris, Macdoel, Tulelake and Bonanza. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Driving could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
MODOC COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Wolfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 22:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Wolfe FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 1115 PM EDT this evening for portions of east central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties in southeast Kentucky, Magoffin, Morgan, and Wolfe. An areal flood warning remains in effect until 7 AM Saturday for Estill, Lee, Owsley, and Breathitt counties. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 800 AM EDT Saturday for portions of east central Kentucky, northeast Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky.
WOLFE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Marion, Eastern Alachua, Eastern Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Marion; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Marion; Western Alachua; Western Marion; Western Putnam A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Alachua, northwestern Marion and west central Putnam Counties through 1100 PM EDT At 1035 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles west of Cross Creek, or 11 miles northeast of Williston, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fort McCoy, Citra, Sparr, Cross Creek, Orange Springs, Micanopy, Reddick, McIntosh, Hog Valley and Flemington. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 21:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Jackson; Woodruff The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cache River Near Patterson. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low swampy timberland along the river begins to flood. Flood gates should be closed and equipment moved out of the low grounds along the river and tributaries. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 9.2 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 9.4 feet early Sunday morning. It will rise to 9.5 feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall again but remain above flood stage. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Cache River Patterson 9.0 9.2 Fri 8 PM 9.3 9.4 9.5 9.5 1 PM 5/09
JACKSON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Adams, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued early tomorrow morning by 10 AM CDT Target Area: Adams; Wilkinson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Mississippi River At Natchez affecting Wilkinson, Concordia and Adams Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY, MAY 17 TO SUNDAY, MAY 22 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Natchez. * WHEN...From Tuesday, May 17 to Sunday, May 22. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, Carthage Point Road becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 45.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage by Tuesday, May 17 and continue to rise to a crest of 48.6 feet by Thursday, May 19. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Mississippi River Natchez 48.0 45.0 Fri 9 pm CDT 44.9 45.0 45.2
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Animas River Basin, Four Corners, Upper Dolores River by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Animas River Basin; Four Corners, Upper Dolores River WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Southeast Utah and Canyonlands/Natural Bridges. In Colorado, Four Corners/Upper Dolores River and Animas River Basin. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
DOLORES COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Concordia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued early tomorrow morning by 10 AM CDT Target Area: Concordia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Mississippi River At Natchez affecting Wilkinson, Concordia and Adams Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY, MAY 17 TO SUNDAY, MAY 22 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Natchez. * WHEN...From Tuesday, May 17 to Sunday, May 22. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, Carthage Point Road becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 45.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage by Tuesday, May 17 and continue to rise to a crest of 48.6 feet by Thursday, May 19. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Mississippi River Natchez 48.0 45.0 Fri 9 pm CDT 44.9 45.0 45.2
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA

