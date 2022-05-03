ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyth County, VA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Smyth by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-03 15:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, Gaston by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Cleveland; Gaston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CLEVELAND...SOUTHWESTERN GASTON...NORTHWESTERN YORK AND NORTHEASTERN CHEROKEE COUNTIES At 510 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of Shelby, or near Grover, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Gastonia, Kings Mountain, South Gastonia, Grover, Earl, Crowders Mountain State Park, Kings Mountain State Park, Crowders, Bethany and Blacksburg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bedford, Benton, Carroll, Cheatham, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 14:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bedford; Benton; Carroll; Cheatham; Davidson; Decatur; Dickson; Giles; Henderson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Wayne; Williamson; Wilson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 183 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CARROLL CHEATHAM DAVIDSON DECATUR DICKSON GILES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MADISON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Wolfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 22:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Wolfe FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 1115 PM EDT this evening for portions of east central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties in southeast Kentucky, Magoffin, Morgan, and Wolfe. An areal flood warning remains in effect until 7 AM Saturday for Estill, Lee, Owsley, and Breathitt counties. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 800 AM EDT Saturday for portions of east central Kentucky, northeast Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky.
WOLFE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 15:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Report Flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Randolph FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern West Virginia, including the following county, Randolph. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1039 PM EDT, Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mill Creek, Dailey and Huttonsville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wytheville, VA
County
Smyth County, VA
Local
Virginia Cars
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Breathitt by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 21:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 03:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Breathitt FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in east central Kentucky, Estill. In southeast Kentucky, Breathitt, Jackson, Lee and Owsley. * WHEN...Until 700 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1037 PM EDT, Flooding was ongoing across portions of the warned area, as larger streams and creeks run high due to runoff from heavy rainfall that occurred earlier Friday evening. High water will be most common in low lying and flood prone areas through the overnight. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Irvine, Jackson, Beattyville, Booneville, Fincastle, Ravenna, Tallega, Monica, Lone, Canyon Falls, Athol, Primrose, St. Helens, Airedale, Grass, Vada, Stay, Enoch, Maloney and Fillmore.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Adams, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued early tomorrow morning by 10 AM CDT Target Area: Adams; Wilkinson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Mississippi River At Natchez affecting Wilkinson, Concordia and Adams Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY, MAY 17 TO SUNDAY, MAY 22 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Natchez. * WHEN...From Tuesday, May 17 to Sunday, May 22. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, Carthage Point Road becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 45.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage by Tuesday, May 17 and continue to rise to a crest of 48.6 feet by Thursday, May 19. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Mississippi River Natchez 48.0 45.0 Fri 9 pm CDT 44.9 45.0 45.2
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Wind Gust#Wythe
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 16:48:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Frederick FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of north central Maryland, including the following counties: Carroll and Frederick. * WHEN...Until 615 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1109 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Between 1.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2.5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Frederick... Westminster Thurmont... Emmitsburg Harry Grove Stadium... Ballenger Creek Mount Airy... Taneytown Hampstead... Brunswick Walkersville... Manchester Braddock Heights... New Market Discovery-Spring Garden... Linganore-Bartonsville Clover Hill... Green Valley Wolfsville... Point Of Rocks - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Arkansas, Desha, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Arkansas; Desha; Lincoln The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas Arkansas River At Pendleton affecting Desha, Lincoln and Arkansas Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Arkansas River At Pendleton. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, Minor agricultural flooding inside the levees At 31.0 feet, Residences inside the levee just upstream of the Pendleton Bridge are affected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 28.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Monday afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 31.5 feet early Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 31.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date Arkansas River Pendleton 31.0 28.4 Fri 9 PM 29.3 30.3 31.3 31.5 1 PM 5/10
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Estill, Jackson, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 22:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 20:01:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Estill; Jackson; Lee FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in east central Kentucky, Estill. In southeast Kentucky, Breathitt, Jackson, Lee and Owsley. * WHEN...Until 700 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1037 PM EDT, Flooding was ongoing across portions of the warned area, as larger streams and creeks run high due to runoff from heavy rainfall that occurred earlier Friday evening. High water will be most common in low lying and flood prone areas through the overnight. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Irvine, Jackson, Beattyville, Booneville, Fincastle, Ravenna, Tallega, Monica, Lone, Canyon Falls, Athol, Primrose, St. Helens, Airedale, Grass, Vada, Stay, Enoch, Maloney and Fillmore.
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Faulkner, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 04:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Faulkner; Perry The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Arkansas Arkansas River At Pine Bluff affecting Lincoln and Jefferson Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River At Toad Suck Lock And Dam Tailwater affecting Faulkner and Perry Counties. Arkansas River At Morrilton affecting Perry and Conway Counties. Arkansas River At Dardanelle 1 NE affecting Yell and Pope Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT TO EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Arkansas River At Toad Suck Lock And Dam Tailwater. * WHEN...From late Saturday night to early Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 275.0 feet, Mobile homes in the Toad Suck Community on the right descending bank near the State Highway 60 Bridge are threatened. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 270.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Sunday morning to a crest of 275.6 feet Sunday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 275.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Arkansas River Toad Suck Lock 275.0 270.0 Fri 9 PM 274.1 275.6 273.5 275.6 7PM 5/08
FAULKNER COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 21:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: White; Woodruff The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Augusta. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, Thousands of acres of cropland and farm roads are flooded in White and Woodruff counties. Water is isolating homes and camps along the river in White and Woodruff counties. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 31.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 32.5 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date White River Augusta 26.0 31.9 Fri 8 PM 32.1 32.3 32.5 32.5 7 PM 5/09
WHITE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Arches, Grand Flat by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Arches/Grand Flat. In Colorado, Grand Valley, Debeque to Silt Corridor, Central Colorado River Basin and Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects including tents, canopies and lawn furniture. Tree limbs could be blown down. Driving may become difficult at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds can also lead to blowing dust. Blowing dust can reduce visibility and cause poor air quality.
GRAND COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Panhandle Mountains, Coeur d'Alene Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 11:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Coeur d'Alene Area; Northern Panhandle Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Kootenai and east central Spokane Counties through 815 PM PDT At 743 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Otis Orchards-East Farms to 7 miles south of Spokane Valley. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Spokane Valley, Coeur d`Alene, Post Falls, Hayden, Rathdrum, Dalton Gardens, Liberty Lake, Hauser, Hayden Lake, Green Acres, Otis Orchards-East Farms, Otis Orchards, Fernan Lake Village, Huetter, State Line, Newman Lake, Valleyford and Mica. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Isle of Wight, Southampton, Suffolk, Surry, Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for northeastern North Carolina...and southeastern Virginia. Target Area: Isle of Wight; Southampton; Suffolk; Surry; Sussex Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Hertford, Gates, Isle of Wight, Southampton, northeastern Sussex and Surry Counties, the western City of Chesapeake, the City of Franklin and the City of Suffolk through 1115 PM EDT At 1032 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Waverly to Hunterdale to Gatesville. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Franklin, Smithfield, Windsor, Waverly, Courtland, Wakefield, Claremont, Gatesville, Surry, Sunbury, Downtown Suffolk, Holland, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Isle Of Wight, Gates, Cofield, Ivor, Dendron and Harrellsville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Lower Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-07 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Lower Kuskokwim Valley FLOOD WATCH FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING ALONG THE KUSKOKWIM RIVER FROM STONY RIVER TO CROOKED CREEK * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam is possible. * WHERE...Kuskokwim River from Stony River to Crooked Creek. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Ice jam flooding has high uncertainty. Impacts could range between localized high water and severe flooding. Now is the time to take precautions. Where possible, move items to higher ground and prepare your community for possible flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - There are 20 plus miles of firm ice in place along the Kuskokwim River between Crooked Creek and Napaimute. Tributaries between Stony River and Crooked Creek are opening up and adding water to the Kuskokwim River, which is causing moving ice and bankful conditions. An ice jam downstream of Crooked Creek near Rabbit Island remains in place. Water levels continue to steadily rise and will continue to rise until the ice jam releases. An ice jam has also formed along the Kuskokwim River below the community of Stony River. The Stony River feeding into the Kuskokwim River is above flood stage. Should ice from upstream of Stony River begin to move, it likely would result in ice jam flooding in the community of Stony River. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood - Please stay tuned to weather.gov/Anchorage, NOAA weather radio or your favorite local weather news source for updates on this situation.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Canyonlands, Natural Bridges, Southeast Utah by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; Southeast Utah WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Southeast Utah and Canyonlands/Natural Bridges. In Colorado, Four Corners/Upper Dolores River and Animas River Basin. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Douglas County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 19:39:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Douglas County; Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Eastern Douglas County Foothills; Jackson County WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING Winds are diminishing. Gusty winds are still expected but gusts should remain below 45 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Estill, Lee, Magoffin, Morgan, Owsley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 22:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 20:01:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Estill; Lee; Magoffin; Morgan; Owsley FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 1115 PM EDT this evening for portions of east central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties in southeast Kentucky, Magoffin, Morgan, and Wolfe. An areal flood warning remains in effect until 7 AM Saturday for Estill, Lee, Owsley, and Breathitt counties. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 800 AM EDT Saturday for portions of east central Kentucky, northeast Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky.
ESTILL COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy