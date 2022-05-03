Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 16:48:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Frederick FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of north central Maryland, including the following counties: Carroll and Frederick. * WHEN...Until 615 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1109 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Between 1.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2.5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Frederick... Westminster Thurmont... Emmitsburg Harry Grove Stadium... Ballenger Creek Mount Airy... Taneytown Hampstead... Brunswick Walkersville... Manchester Braddock Heights... New Market Discovery-Spring Garden... Linganore-Bartonsville Clover Hill... Green Valley Wolfsville... Point Of Rocks - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD ・ 32 MINUTES AGO