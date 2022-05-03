ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry County, SC

Severe Weather Statement issued for Newberry, Saluda by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-03 15:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Western Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Southern McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Norman to near Washington, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southeastern Norman, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lexington, Pink, Goldsby, Wayne, Washington, Cole, Tribbey, Wanette, Etowah, Brooksville, Macomb, Criner, Lake Thunderbird and Bethel Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albemarle, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 22:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Albemarle; Orange THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN ORANGE AND NORTHEASTERN ALBEMARLE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1045 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Sterling Virginia.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bedford, Benton, Carroll, Cheatham, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 14:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bedford; Benton; Carroll; Cheatham; Davidson; Decatur; Dickson; Giles; Henderson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Wayne; Williamson; Wilson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 183 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CARROLL CHEATHAM DAVIDSON DECATUR DICKSON GILES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MADISON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
Newberry, SC
Newberry County, SC
Batesburg-leesville, SC
Saluda County, SC
Saluda, SC
Pomaria, SC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Yell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 21:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Yell The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Petit Jean River At Danville affecting Yell County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Petit Jean River At Danville. * WHEN...Until Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Agricultural lands along the river are flooded. Portions of Corinth Road, north of Danville, become flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 22.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.2 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Petit Jean River Danville 20.0 22.1 Fri 8 PM 20.9 17.6 16.6 22.2 1 AM 5/07
YELL COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Breathitt, Estill, Jackson, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 21:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Breathitt; Estill; Jackson; Lee FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in east central Kentucky, Estill. In southeast Kentucky, Breathitt, Jackson, Lee and Owsley. * WHEN...Until 700 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1037 PM EDT, Flooding was ongoing across portions of the warned area, as larger streams and creeks run high due to runoff from heavy rainfall that occurred earlier Friday evening. High water will be most common in low lying and flood prone areas through the overnight. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Irvine, Jackson, Beattyville, Booneville, Fincastle, Ravenna, Tallega, Monica, Lone, Canyon Falls, Athol, Primrose, St. Helens, Airedale, Grass, Vada, Stay, Enoch, Maloney and Fillmore.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Wolfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 22:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Wolfe FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 1115 PM EDT this evening for portions of east central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties in southeast Kentucky, Magoffin, Morgan, and Wolfe. An areal flood warning remains in effect until 7 AM Saturday for Estill, Lee, Owsley, and Breathitt counties. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 800 AM EDT Saturday for portions of east central Kentucky, northeast Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky.
WOLFE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chesapeake, Isle of Wight, Southampton, Suffolk, Surry, Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for northeastern North Carolina...and southeastern Virginia. Target Area: Chesapeake; Isle of Wight; Southampton; Suffolk; Surry; Sussex Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Hertford, Gates, Isle of Wight, Southampton, northeastern Sussex and Surry Counties, the western City of Chesapeake, the City of Franklin and the City of Suffolk through 1115 PM EDT At 1032 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Waverly to Hunterdale to Gatesville. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Franklin, Smithfield, Windsor, Waverly, Courtland, Wakefield, Claremont, Gatesville, Surry, Sunbury, Downtown Suffolk, Holland, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Isle Of Wight, Gates, Cofield, Ivor, Dendron and Harrellsville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Camden, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Pasquotank, Perquimans by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 22:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for northeastern North Carolina...and southeastern Virginia. Target Area: Camden; Eastern Currituck; Gates; Pasquotank; Perquimans; Western Currituck Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, southeastern Gates, and Currituck Counties, the southeastern City of Chesapeake and the City of Virginia Beach through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1104 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles east of Corapeake to near Camden to 8 miles west of Point Harbor. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Virginia Beach, Currituck, Elizabeth City, Camden, Hertford, Winfall, Elizabeth City State University, Weeksville, Great Bridge, South Mills, Sunbury, Grandy, Chesapeake, Sanderling, Snug Harbor, Nixonton, Point Harbor, Back Bay, Corolla and Moyock. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
CAMDEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Panhandle Mountains, Coeur d'Alene Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 11:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Coeur d'Alene Area; Northern Panhandle Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Kootenai and east central Spokane Counties through 815 PM PDT At 743 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Otis Orchards-East Farms to 7 miles south of Spokane Valley. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Spokane Valley, Coeur d`Alene, Post Falls, Hayden, Rathdrum, Dalton Gardens, Liberty Lake, Hauser, Hayden Lake, Green Acres, Otis Orchards-East Farms, Otis Orchards, Fernan Lake Village, Huetter, State Line, Newman Lake, Valleyford and Mica. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Charles City, Gloucester, Hampton, Poquoson, James City by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for eastern, southeastern and east central Virginia. Target Area: Charles City; Gloucester; Hampton, Poquoson; James City; Mathews; Middlesex; Newport News; York Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Gloucester, southeastern Middlesex, southeastern Charles City, York, Mathews, and James City Counties, the City of Poquoson, the City of Hampton, the City of Newport News and the City of Williamsburg through 1145 PM EDT At 1054 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Claremont to Isle Of Wight. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Newport News, Hampton, Williamsburg, Mathews, Smithfield, Gloucester Courthouse, Langley AFB, Queens Lake, Norge, Gloucester Point, Virginia Institute For Marine Sciences, Deltaville, Toano, Hampton University, College Of William And Mary, Christopher Newport University, Patrick Henry Field, Seaford, Northampton and Rescue. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
CHARLES CITY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Flagler, Coastal St. Johns, Eastern Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 23:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Flagler; Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Putnam; Inland St. Johns; Western Putnam A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Flagler, southeastern St. Johns and northeastern Putnam Counties through 1145 PM EDT At 1118 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Crescent Beach, or 9 miles south of Saint Augustine, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Saint Augustine, Palatka, Hastings, East Palatka, Saint Augustine Beach, Marineland, Vilano Beach, Bostwick, Federal Point and Crescent Beach. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Defiance, Fulton, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 22:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Defiance; Fulton; Williams The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Ohio Indiana Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Fulton OH, Williams and Defiance Counties. Wabash River near Linn Grove affecting Adams and Wells Counties. Wabash River near Bluffton IN affecting Wells County. Saint Marys River near Decatur affecting Allen IN, Van Wert and Adams Counties. .Recent rainfall has led to rises on area rivers. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tiffin River at Stryker. * WHEN...Until Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flooding of lowland areas around Stryker can be expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 PM EDT Friday the stage was 10.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 11.1 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Prairie, White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 21:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Prairie; White; Woodruff The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Georgetown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Farm fields and farm roads on either side of Highway 36 west of Georgetown inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 21.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.8 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date White River Georgetown 21.0 21.7 Fri 8 PM 21.7 21.7 21.8 21.8 7 PM 5/09
PRAIRIE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Arches, Grand Flat by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Arches/Grand Flat. In Colorado, Grand Valley, Debeque to Silt Corridor, Central Colorado River Basin and Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects including tents, canopies and lawn furniture. Tree limbs could be blown down. Driving may become difficult at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds can also lead to blowing dust. Blowing dust can reduce visibility and cause poor air quality.
GRAND COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Estill, Lee, Magoffin, Morgan, Owsley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 22:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 20:01:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Estill; Lee; Magoffin; Morgan; Owsley FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 1115 PM EDT this evening for portions of east central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties in southeast Kentucky, Magoffin, Morgan, and Wolfe. An areal flood warning remains in effect until 7 AM Saturday for Estill, Lee, Owsley, and Breathitt counties. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 800 AM EDT Saturday for portions of east central Kentucky, northeast Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky.
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Lower Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-07 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Lower Kuskokwim Valley FLOOD WATCH FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING ALONG THE KUSKOKWIM RIVER FROM STONY RIVER TO CROOKED CREEK * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam is possible. * WHERE...Kuskokwim River from Stony River to Crooked Creek. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Ice jam flooding has high uncertainty. Impacts could range between localized high water and severe flooding. Now is the time to take precautions. Where possible, move items to higher ground and prepare your community for possible flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - There are 20 plus miles of firm ice in place along the Kuskokwim River between Crooked Creek and Napaimute. Tributaries between Stony River and Crooked Creek are opening up and adding water to the Kuskokwim River, which is causing moving ice and bankful conditions. An ice jam downstream of Crooked Creek near Rabbit Island remains in place. Water levels continue to steadily rise and will continue to rise until the ice jam releases. An ice jam has also formed along the Kuskokwim River below the community of Stony River. The Stony River feeding into the Kuskokwim River is above flood stage. Should ice from upstream of Stony River begin to move, it likely would result in ice jam flooding in the community of Stony River. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood - Please stay tuned to weather.gov/Anchorage, NOAA weather radio or your favorite local weather news source for updates on this situation.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Canyonlands, Natural Bridges, Southeast Utah by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; Southeast Utah WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Southeast Utah and Canyonlands/Natural Bridges. In Colorado, Four Corners/Upper Dolores River and Animas River Basin. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Siskiyou County, Western Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 19:39:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Siskiyou County; Western Siskiyou County WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING Winds are diminishing. Gusty winds are still expected but gusts should remain below 45 mph.
