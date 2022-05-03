ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, OH

Severe Weather Statement issued for Perry by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Perry THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL PERRY COUNTY...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chesapeake, Isle of Wight, Southampton, Suffolk, Surry, Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for northeastern North Carolina...and southeastern Virginia. Target Area: Chesapeake; Isle of Wight; Southampton; Suffolk; Surry; Sussex Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Hertford, Gates, Isle of Wight, Southampton, northeastern Sussex and Surry Counties, the western City of Chesapeake, the City of Franklin and the City of Suffolk through 1115 PM EDT At 1032 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Waverly to Hunterdale to Gatesville. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Franklin, Smithfield, Windsor, Waverly, Courtland, Wakefield, Claremont, Gatesville, Surry, Sunbury, Downtown Suffolk, Holland, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Isle Of Wight, Gates, Cofield, Ivor, Dendron and Harrellsville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Panhandle Mountains, Coeur d'Alene Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 11:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Coeur d'Alene Area; Northern Panhandle Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Kootenai and east central Spokane Counties through 815 PM PDT At 743 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Otis Orchards-East Farms to 7 miles south of Spokane Valley. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Spokane Valley, Coeur d`Alene, Post Falls, Hayden, Rathdrum, Dalton Gardens, Liberty Lake, Hauser, Hayden Lake, Green Acres, Otis Orchards-East Farms, Otis Orchards, Fernan Lake Village, Huetter, State Line, Newman Lake, Valleyford and Mica. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Estill, Lee, Magoffin, Morgan, Owsley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 22:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 20:01:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Estill; Lee; Magoffin; Morgan; Owsley FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 1115 PM EDT this evening for portions of east central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties in southeast Kentucky, Magoffin, Morgan, and Wolfe. An areal flood warning remains in effect until 7 AM Saturday for Estill, Lee, Owsley, and Breathitt counties. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 800 AM EDT Saturday for portions of east central Kentucky, northeast Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky.
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Western Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Southern McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Norman to near Washington, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southeastern Norman, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lexington, Pink, Goldsby, Wayne, Washington, Cole, Tribbey, Wanette, Etowah, Brooksville, Macomb, Criner, Lake Thunderbird and Bethel Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bedford, Benton, Carroll, Cheatham, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 14:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bedford; Benton; Carroll; Cheatham; Davidson; Decatur; Dickson; Giles; Henderson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Wayne; Williamson; Wilson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 183 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CARROLL CHEATHAM DAVIDSON DECATUR DICKSON GILES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MADISON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects including tents, canopies and lawn furniture. Tree limbs could be blown down. Driving may become difficult at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds can also lead to blowing dust. Blowing dust can reduce visibility and cause poor air quality. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust.
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Douglas County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 19:39:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Douglas County; Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Eastern Douglas County Foothills; Jackson County WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING Winds are diminishing. Gusty winds are still expected but gusts should remain below 45 mph.
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 19:39:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-06 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties. In Oregon, Klamath Basin. This includes all highways extending from Klamath Falls, Chiloquin, Dorris, Macdoel, Tulelake and Bonanza. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Driving could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
MODOC COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Faulkner, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 04:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Faulkner; Perry The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Arkansas Arkansas River At Pine Bluff affecting Lincoln and Jefferson Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River At Toad Suck Lock And Dam Tailwater affecting Faulkner and Perry Counties. Arkansas River At Morrilton affecting Perry and Conway Counties. Arkansas River At Dardanelle 1 NE affecting Yell and Pope Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT TO EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Arkansas River At Toad Suck Lock And Dam Tailwater. * WHEN...From late Saturday night to early Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 275.0 feet, Mobile homes in the Toad Suck Community on the right descending bank near the State Highway 60 Bridge are threatened. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 270.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Sunday morning to a crest of 275.6 feet Sunday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 275.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Arkansas River Toad Suck Lock 275.0 270.0 Fri 9 PM 274.1 275.6 273.5 275.6 7PM 5/08
FAULKNER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Spokane by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 10:01:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 07:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Spokane FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Northeast Washington, including the following county, Spokane. * WHEN...Until 930 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 735 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen within the last hour. Additional showers are possible this evening. - Along I-90 through downtown Spokane may experience minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Spokane, Spokane Valley, Liberty Lake, Airway Heights, Millwood, Dishman, Town And Country, Country Homes, Trentwood, Green Acres, Otis Orchards, Otis Orchards-East Farms, Opportunity and Veradale. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Prairie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 21:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Prairie The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Des Arc. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Many acres of farmland flooded within the levees. Water is backing up Bayou Des Arc and Cypress Bayou. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 25.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.7 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date White River Des Arc 24.0 25.6 Fri 8 PM 25.7 25.6 25.4 25.7 1 AM 5/07
PRAIRIE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; Coachella Valley; Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains; San Diego County Deserts; San Diego County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 6 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected. Local gusts near 70 mph in wind prone locations. * WHERE...San Diego County Deserts, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains and San Diego County Mountains. * WHEN...From noon Saturday to 6 PM PDT Monday. Strongest winds are expected Sunday during the afternoon and evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albemarle, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 22:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Sterling Virginia. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Albemarle; Orange A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ORANGE AND NORTHEASTERN ALBEMARLE COUNTIES At 1030 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Boswells Tavern to near Columbia, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Campbell, Gordonsville, Cobham, Cismont, Eheart, Barboursville and Somerset. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Many thousands of acres of cropland are inundated. Water is near State Highway 14. Many private levees are overtopped allowing the river to flood cropland. Water in portions of Jacksonport State Park that are on river side of levee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 25.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Friday morning to a crest of 26.5 feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 25.4 Fri 9 PM 26.2 26.5 26.2 26.5 1 PM 5/08
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 03:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Jefferson; Lincoln The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Arkansas Arkansas River At Pine Bluff affecting Lincoln and Jefferson Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River At Toad Suck Lock And Dam Tailwater affecting Faulkner and Perry Counties. Arkansas River At Morrilton affecting Perry and Conway Counties. Arkansas River At Dardanelle 1 NE affecting Yell and Pope Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Arkansas River At Pine Bluff. * WHEN...From late Sunday night to Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 37.0 feet, Water starts to get over Swan Lake Recreation Road and portions of Little Bayou Meto area south of Reydell are impacted. At 40.0 feet, Water over the road to Island Harbour Estates. Flooding of cropland inside the levees. Residents of the Island Harbour area should monitor the river for any additional rises and take whatever steps necessary to protect their property. Some trails at the AGFC Delta Rivers Nature Center are covered by water and must be partially closed. At 41.0 feet, Minor flooding of property in the Riverside Addition west of Lake Langhofer. Water starts to get over Acorn Road. At 42.0 feet, Regional Park flooded with the gate at Regional Park Road closed. This will prevent access to the AGFC Delta Rivers Nature Center and Harbor Oaks public golf course. Some damage in the lowlands inside the levees in Pine Bluff. Water over Knotts Island Road. At 43.0 feet, Island Harbour Estates Road is impassible, access by boat only to Island Harbour homes. Knotts Island Road impassible and residents should monitor the river for any additional rises. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 34.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Monday morning to a crest of 42.9 feet early Monday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 42.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Arkansas River Pine Bluff 42.0 34.6 Fri 9 PM 36.5 40.9 42.9 42.9 1 PM 5/09
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Arkansas, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 21:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Arkansas; Monroe The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Clarendon. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Flooding of cropland and timber is occurring. Roads to homes and cabins in lower Maddox Bay area off Highway 146 south of Clarendon impassible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 28.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 28.6 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date White River Clarendon 26.0 28.5 Fri 8 PM 28.6 28.5 28.5 28.6 1 AM 5/07
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 12:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Lower Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-07 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Lower Kuskokwim Valley FLOOD WATCH FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING ALONG THE KUSKOKWIM RIVER FROM STONY RIVER TO CROOKED CREEK * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam is possible. * WHERE...Kuskokwim River from Stony River to Crooked Creek. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Ice jam flooding has high uncertainty. Impacts could range between localized high water and severe flooding. Now is the time to take precautions. Where possible, move items to higher ground and prepare your community for possible flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - There are 20 plus miles of firm ice in place along the Kuskokwim River between Crooked Creek and Napaimute. Tributaries between Stony River and Crooked Creek are opening up and adding water to the Kuskokwim River, which is causing moving ice and bankful conditions. An ice jam downstream of Crooked Creek near Rabbit Island remains in place. Water levels continue to steadily rise and will continue to rise until the ice jam releases. An ice jam has also formed along the Kuskokwim River below the community of Stony River. The Stony River feeding into the Kuskokwim River is above flood stage. Should ice from upstream of Stony River begin to move, it likely would result in ice jam flooding in the community of Stony River. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood - Please stay tuned to weather.gov/Anchorage, NOAA weather radio or your favorite local weather news source for updates on this situation.
