Asheville, NC

Mom, grandma charged with murder in death of child in Asheville

By Bethany Fowler
 3 days ago

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WPSA) – A mother and grandmother have been charged with murder after Asheville police found a child dead inside a hotel room Monday afternoon.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Rodeway Inn and Suites on Crowell Road in West Asheville around 3:10 p.m. for a welfare check.

When officers entered the room, they found a small child lying dead on the floor.

Police said the child was a 3-yar-old boy.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44YeFb_0fRsppHb00
    Chantarica Nasha Matthews (Source: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2drLPx_0fRsppHb00
    Inga Torrence Matthews (Source: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)

Police arrested Chantarica Nasha Matthews, 29, of Gastonia, and Inga Torrence Matthews, 50, of Gastonia, on the scene.

Investigators said the child appeared to be extremely malnourished.

Both women were charged with first-degree murder, felony child abuse and concealment of death.

They are being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center. Each has a $95,000 bond on the felony child abuse and concealment of death charge and no bond on the first-degree murder charge.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

