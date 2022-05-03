Tri-state lawmakers react to leak of Supreme Court draft majority opinion on overturning Roe v. Wade

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCAU) — Monday night, a draft majority opinion leaked showing the Supreme Court poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, which protects the federal right to abortion.

The 67-page document, described as an initial draft majority opinion, would effectively eliminate abortion protections at the federal level and hand authority over abortion access to the states. Penned by Justice Samuel Alito , one of the court’s staunchest conservatives, the opinion concludes by declaring that Roe and the court’s 1992 decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey have no grounding in the Constitution.

Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the leaked draft opinion Tuesday and ordered an investigation into what he called an “egregious breach of trust.”

In the high court’s first public comment since the draft was published late Tuesday, Roberts said “Although the document described in yesterday’s reports is authentic, it does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case.”

Lawmakers from South Dakota, Iowa, and Nebraska have released statements regarding the leaked draft.

Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa

Chief Justice Roberts is right 2investigate unprecedented SCOTUS leak The investigation should be done quickly &thoroughly The leak was a monumental breach of trust w/in our judicial system The independent judiciary must remain free from political intimidation & outside influence Sen. Grassley on Twitter

Rep. Randy Feenstra of Iowa’s 4th Congressional District

For nearly half a century, the Roe v. Wade decision has allowed for the destruction of innocent life in America. I am incredibly encouraged that the Supreme Court appears to finally recognize the injustice this misguided decision has caused and I remain committed to protecting all life. I am also concerned that private Supreme Court deliberations appear to have leaked. I pray for the Justices, their safety, and their courage to do the right thing and overturn Roe v. Wade once and for all. Rep. Randy Feenstra

Rep. Cindy Axne of Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District

Depriving a woman of the right to make her own medical decisions is dangerous and shortsighted. We already know laws that restrict access to health care do not result in fewer abortions, but instead force women to risk their lives and seek unsafe care. Late last year I voted with a majority of my colleagues in the U.S. House of Representatives to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would guarantee a nationawide right to reproductive choices for women – a right supported by nearly 50 years of U.S. Supreme Court precedent. Upon hearing the news the Supreme Court may soon decide to upend that precedent, I’m calling on the Senate to respond with urgency and pass legislation to codifyroe v. Wade immdiately. Women have been empowered to make their own decisionsabout their bodies and reproductive rights for nearly half a century, and I will not stand idly by and let decades of profress slip away. Rep. Cindy Axne on Facebook

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa’s 2rd Congressional District

The leak of a pending United States Supreme Court decision is a betrayal of our democratic institutions and an attempt to undermine our Federal Judiciary System that must be investigated immediately. The integrity of the Supreme Court and its longstanding independence must be protected. If the Supreme Court does in fact rule as the leaked draft suggests, it would be a long-overdue return to fidelity to the text of our Constitution and places this issue back at the hands of the states. As an elected official, I have always voted to uphold the sanctity of life and to protect the unborn. Every life is precious and has value, and I am committed to continuing to fight for those who cannot stand up for themselves.” Rep. Miller-Meeks

Rep. Ashley Hinson of Iowa’s 1st Congressional District

If it is true that Roe v. Wade’s days are numbered, countless lives will be saved, but our fight to protect innocent life isn’t over. In Congress, I will continue to champion pro-life policies and support expecting mothers. Rep. Hinson on Facebook

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

As we await the Supreme Court’s final ruling, our mission remains as clear as it has ever been. We are fighting to defend the most important freedom there is: the right to life. Gov. Reynolds on Twitter

Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska

The breach of the Supreme Court draft opinion in the Dobbs case represents an erosion of trust in one of our most sacred and independent institutions. It is the latest assault on the Court, and especially loathsome in that it comes from within the institution for what appears to be political purposes. I have long stood up for life and supported policies that protect the unborn. As we await the official decision from the Court, the Justices have a duty to resist intimidation tactics. Given the consequential questions before them, I hope they will deliberate freely without the influence of undue political pressure. Sen. Fischer

Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District

Whoever leaked this draft must be held accountable. However, if Roe V. Wade is overturned these decisions will be left with the people at the state level, where it belongs. I am proud to be in a state that has strong pro-life support. We defend innocent human life that has its own beating heart and unique DNA. The right to life is our most precious liberty. Rep. Bacon on Facebook

Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota

Our Framers intended for the Supreme Court to be an independent judiciary, separate and distinct from the executive and legislative branches. The information being reported on the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case was wrongfully leaked from the Court. The Court should investigate and hold accountable whoever is responsible for this breach. I am pro-life and firmly believe abortion is wrong. However, I recognize that if this case is decided as reported, individuals across the country will be faced with difficult, emotional decisions. Our job as policymakers should be to make it easier for individuals to choose life, whether that be making certain they have the proper means to raise a child or the confidence to know adoption is a viable option. I remain focused on promoting policies that protect life from conception to natural death. Sen. Rounds

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

If this report is true and Roe v. Wade is overturned, I will immediately call for a special session to save lives and guarantee that every unborn child has a right to life in South Dakota. Gov. Noem on Twitter

NewsNation Now and The Hill contributed to this report.

