Guests invited to watch lunar eclipse at SC State Museum

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — Guests are invited to the South Carolina State Museum on May 15 and 16 to watch the upcoming total lunar eclipse.

The event begins late Sunday night at 10:27 p.m. — with totality expected at 11:29 p.m. — and will extend into early Monday morning, with totality ending at 12:53 a.m.

Guests can watch the eclipse and the “blood moon” from the Boeing Observatory and select exhibition galleries, including Apollo 16 and Beyond: South Carolina in Space.

Tickets cost $8 for museum members and $10 for non-members. Click here to purchase.

Another lunar eclipse will not be visible from SC until March of 2025.