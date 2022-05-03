ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

What could Roe v. Wade overturned mean for Wisconsin?

By Barrett Tryon
wearegreenbay.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — We are digging deeper into what Roe vs. Wade being overturned could possibly mean for us here in Wisconsin. “My first reaction was that it was completely unprecedented to leak a decision like that. And then I put my historian’s hat on and I realize it...

www.wearegreenbay.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Wisconsin ended home equity theft. Other states should follow

The Badger State just became a better place to live and own a home. A recently passed law bans counties from engaging in an unjust practice known as “tax and take” or “home equity theft.”. Home equity theft is only possible in around a dozen states across...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Despite previous failures, Wisconsin Democrats push to overturn 19th-century state law criminalizing most abortions

MADISON, Wis. — Democratic lawmakers in Wisconsin were disappointed in Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion leaked Monday that could spell the overturning of Roe v. Wade, but fear other rights could be challenged next. “The Supreme Court is not going to just stop by giving abortion regulation back to the states, and it was clear from the draft opinion that...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Kaul
thecentersquare.com

New mining request could mean new phase for Wisconsin economy

(The Center Square) – A huge swath of land across parts of central Wisconsin could be rich in metals or minerals. And one company is ready to find out. Greenlight Wisconsin, based in Medford, on Thursday filed an exploratory drilling application in Marathon County for a piece of land called the Reef Deposit.
WISCONSIN STATE
Urban Milwaukee

Does Tim Michels Live Outside Wisconsin?

Does Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels actually live outside Wisconsin?. Records show that Tim and his wife Barbara Michels have owned a home in Connecticut since 2017, as reported by Wisconsin Right Now (WRN). “The couple first purchased a home in exclusive Greenwich, a bedroom community for celebrities and millionaires...
WISCONSIN STATE
97X

This Wisconsin Town Was Named Among The Most Beautiful In America

Many people have different opinions on where the most beautiful spots in America are, Some will say, Maine, Vermont, and Washington. While others will mention Hawaii and Texas. Everyone has their preference, but when a major national platform honors you, it means you really are beautiful in many people's eyes. This Wisconsin town has been listed as one of the most beautiful in the USA.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wfrv#Lawrence University
WausauPilot

Eye Clinic of Wisconsin hires new optometrist

Dr. Jesse Birsching on May 4 joined the Eye Clinic of Wisconsin, bringing with him experience in practicing in private practices in central and northern Wisconsin, the clinic announced this week. Birsching earned his Bachelor of Science degree in vision science in 2018 and Doctorate of Optometry in 2021 from...
WISCONSIN STATE
Urban Milwaukee

Nelson Demands Public Retraction & Apology For Vile Ron Johnson AIDS Comments;

APPLETON, Wis. – Outagamie County Executive and U.S. Senate candidate Tom Nelson today demanded that extremist Republican disinformation machine Sen. Ron Johnson retract and apologize for vile comments he made supporting the suggestion that doctors immunizing patients from Covid-19 were instead deliberately infecting them with AIDS. The comments were...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Cleveland.com

Cruising Lake Michigan on the S.S. Badger ferry, from Ludington to Manitowoc, and on to Wisconsin’s scenic Door County

LUDINGTON, Michigan – May brings the return of travelers, lining up their vehicles at Ludington’s Lake Michigan docks to board the famed S.S. Badger. The ferry is a National Historic Landmark, as well as an enjoyable ride across the lake toward summer vacation destinations in Wisconsin above Milwaukee: to Door County, and all points west.
LUDINGTON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Country Today

Warmer and wetter: Experts outline future of Wisconsin climate

When farmers encounter adversity, they often look to the past for ways to overcome the challenges of today. That might not be as strong a guide in years to come. Wisconsin will be warmer and wetter in the coming years, climatologists told attendees during a webinar hosted by UW-Extension. So farmers will need to adjust and adapt. That may mean relying less on prior experience with Mother Nature. In a...
WISCONSIN STATE
US News and World Report

23 Top Things to Do in Wisconsin

America's Dairy State may not be on everyone's vacation radar, but the state boasts pristine state parks, iconic architecture and rich culinary traditions supplemented by craft beer and farm-to-table experiences. Also, of course, its residents are famous for their Midwestern hospitability. America's Dairyland is well worth the trip for weekend getaways or week-long vacations. It's no exaggeration to claim Wisconsin offers something for every type of traveler – world-class art for culture enthusiasts, metropolitan food tours for foodies, numerous waterparks for families and relaxing scenery for outdoors lovers, including rolling hills, lush farmland, forests and lakes. Read on to explore the top things to do in Wisconsin. (Note: Some tours and excursions may be affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. New policies may be in place, including capacity restrictions and parking reservation requirements. Check with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Department of State and local tourism boards before traveling.)
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy