Premier League

Bournemouth 1-0 Nottingham Forest: Cherries will return to the Premier League for the first time in three seasons after sealing automatic promotion thanks to Kieffer Moore's late goal

By Adam Shergold
 3 days ago

It was a game crying out for a moment of genius, something a little off the cuff.

Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest had been inseparable for 83 minutes, the occasion was tense, the contest tight.

It was then that Jordan Zemura was tripped by Scott McKenna right on the edge of the Forest penalty box.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qDnUX_0fRsog7Z00
Kieffer Moore was Bournemouth's hero as his strike sealed their Premier League promotion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ltzlR_0fRsog7Z00
Moore watches on as his effort curls in on 83 minutes against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vQ81b_0fRsog7Z00
The 1-0 win confirmed Bournemouth's promotion back to the Premier League for next season

Ryan Christie failed with his argument and stepped away. That left Philip Billing standing over it and the Vitality Stadium stood in anticipation of the whipped shot.

Nope. In one of the most lucrative improvised moves of all time, Billing passed the ball left to the unmarked Kieffer Moore, whose golden swing of the right boot delivered Bournemouth back to the Premier League.

You could only admire the inventiveness. Forest's defenders did, they didn't read it at all.

A few nail-biting minutes later and Bournemouth were there. Home and dry in the second automatic promotion place, heading up with Fulham, the breathless pursuit of Forest and other finally stilled.

The stands emptied, the pitch suddenly a sea of red and black. The Cherries back in the big time after two seasons away, taken there by Scott Parker's second Championship promotion in three seasons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z1nX4_0fRsog7Z00
Cherries players celebrate on the pitch at full-time with jubilant fans at the Vitality Stadium

MATCH FACTS

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Travers; Smith, Phillips, Kelly (c), Zemura; Lerma (Moore 59), L. Cook; Christie (Pearson 89), Billing, Anthony (Mepham 89); Solanke

Substitutes not used: Woodman (GK); Laird, Brady, Dembele

Goal: Moore 83

Manager: Scott Parker

Nottingham Forest (3-4-1-2): Samba; Worrall (c), S. Cook (Lolley 84), McKenna; Spence, Yates, Garner, Colback (Laryea 84); Zinckernagel (Mighten 85); Johnson, Surridge

Substitutes not used: Horvath (GK); Figueiredo, Cafu, Xande Silva

Booked: McKenna, Spence

Manager: Steve Cooper

Referee: Stuart Attwell

'I'd like to say us the staff could get the credit for that. We put in lots of detail but it was off the cuff, it was players using their initiative,' Parker said.

'Everyone associated with the club deserves this moment. I am immensely proud, it has been one million per cent tough.

'This group is a young team, learning their trade in a promotion task. One thing about this group, if we need a result we dig deep and find it.'

Bournemouth's day was capped by the news that David Brooks is cancer free and he watched the celebrations from the stands.

'The news we get today is incredible for this football club,' added Parker.

Moore's journeyman CV includes Truro City, Dorchester Town and Viking Stavanger. Now a Wales international, he has proved a handy supersub for Parker, scoring twice in the 3-3 draw at Swansea last week that kept them in front of Forest - and now this.

'I've dreamt of this moment as a kid and thankfully I get to live it,' Moore said. 'We locked eyes and just saw the space. Thankfully Phil played me the ball and the rest if history.'

Forest will have to go into the play-offs. Their unbelievable transformation under Steve Cooper from relegation fodder in September to within touching distance of promotion may yet be completed.

Cooper vowed to lift his team from this disappointment and the fans were already singing 'we're going to Wembley' as they watched Bournemouth's jubilant celebrations.

'Deep down, you know when you've done alright,' said Cooper. 'It's a disappointment but whether we like it or not we have to get on with it. We have no choice.

'We will take heart and a lot of pride and we'll be ready.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lYhfl_0fRsog7Z00
Bournemouth's day was capped by the news that David Brooks is cancer free after treatment

There was a cup final feel to the occasion with so much at stake and a suitably boisterous atmosphere. That transmitted into a full-blooded opening that unfortunately faded.

Bournemouth had the game's first chance, a cross-cum-shot by Billing that Forest keeper Brice Samba had to touch away.

Down the other end, Bournemouth old boy Sam Surridge came even closer on nine minutes. Djed Spence strode forward into space and slotted the perfect through pass into the Forest forward. Surridge only had Mark Travers to beat but his shot crashed back off the crossbar.

Forest were undoubtedly the better side before half-time, with Brennan Johnson seeing an effort cleared in front of the line by Zemura.

But Bournemouth surged back after the break, with their top scorer Dominic Solanke firing into the side-netting after Ryan Christie's through ball. Samba also swatted away a Jaidon Anthony effort.

When Jefferson Lerma pulled a muscle, Parker harnessed this momentum by bringing on Moore. A forward for a midfielder.

The Welshman fractured his foot almost immediately after arriving at the club from Cardiff in January. But after that agony, it was Moore's moment of magic that put Bournemouth in the premier class again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PyWXx_0fRsog7Z00
Bournemouth boss Scott Parker can look forward to planning for life in the Premier League

Comments / 0

