Choir, Choir, Choir event brings singing, comedy, community after COVID to Appell Center

By Paul Kuehnel, York Daily Record
 3 days ago

Several hundred people gathered at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts Saturday for song, comedy and community bonding with Choir! Choir! Choir!. The free event had been scheduled at the Capitol Theatre when the pandemic hit cancelling in-person public events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hlNKp_0fRsoeM700

Daveed Goldman and Nobu Adilman started Choir! Choir! Choir! as a weekly drop-in singing event in 2011 described as equal parts singing, comedy, and community-building on their website . It continues every Tuesday at Clinton’s Tavern in Toronto, Canada. For the rest of the week, the pair bring their show on the road.

The York show featured pop tunes from the 1980s. The loosely organized show mixed comedy with pulling in members of the audience on stage to sing and compete. The show culminated with the audience guided through singing arrangements of two songs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XWWa2_0fRsoeM700

“We at the Appell Center have wanted to bring the entire York County community together again, and this felt like the perfect way,” Appell Center President and CEO Todd Fogdall said adding. “The power of music is palpable… for many of us it was a way to help us through the long days of the pandemic, and now it is how we gather together again..."

For more information about upcoming events at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts visit their website at appellcenter.org .

Read the latest crime, entertainment, food, traffic and weather news from York, Pa., and York County's breaking news leader: the York Daily Record and ydr.com.

