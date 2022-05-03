‘Book of Mormon’ to head 2022-23 Playhouse Broadway series

“Stomp,” back for the first time in eight years, Oct. 28-29

“Holiday Dreams Cirque,” Dec. 10-11

“Beautiful: The Carol King Musical,” for Mother’s Day weekend, May 12-14, 2023

Like there hasn’t been enough drama in the world with the Supreme Court leak, mid-terms elections and the Depp-Heard trial, the Playhouse on Rodney Square announced its 2022-23 season Tuesday. The reallllllly big show will be “The Book of Mormons,” a hilariously blasphemous look at a Mormon mission trip to Africa gone wrong. It will run March 10-12, 2023. While the play has been sending sell-out Broadway audiences to hell (or purgatory) for 11 years, the Grand was blocked from hosting the traveling show because the sets were too big to fit into the stage’s loading door. But when the Playhouse had a major facelift last year — new wider chairs, new curtains and a generally snazzier look, thanks to Tatiana and Gerret Copeland — it also got a more expansive back door. Interestingly, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints never protested the show and even advertised in its program. If you look up “The Book of Mormon” on Uncle Google, you’ll find the actual Mormon book — which you can get for free — listed first. Word to the wise among all you Catholics: You should just go ahead and make an appointment at the confessional now. You’ll probably still be laughing on your way in. Season ticket holders will get their new Broadway subscription package soon. New subscriptions will go follow, and single tickets are expected to go on sale in the summer. The three other Broadway shows in the series are “Tootsie,” based on the 1982 Dustin Hoffman movie, Oct. 6-9; Hairspray,” Andrew Levitt a.k.a. Nina West from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” as Edna Turnblad, Dec. 1-4, 2022; and “Anastasia,” Feb. 9-12, 2023. Three Season Specials that can be added to subscriptions will round out the season:

“We were thrilled to celebrate the return of live theater with Wilmington audiences. Next season we’re looking forward to bringing even more shows for our audience to enjoy,” says Mark Fields, executive director of The Grand, which runs The Playhouse on Rodney Square. “After a gradual re-opening this past season, we truly cannot wait to welcome back all of our patrons starting in October.”

The runs of “Tootsie,” “Hairspray” and “Anastasia” will include a 2 p.m. Friday matinee, for a run of six performances each. “The Book of Mormon” will have five performances, starting at 8 p.m. on Friday.

Season subscriptions will be available by calling 302.888.0200 or going to the box office at The Grand at 818 N. Market Street, Wilmington between 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

All performances for the 2022-2023 season will be on stage at The Playhouse on Rodney Square, 1007 N. Market Street in Wilmington. Single tickets for all shows will go on sale at a later date.