Met Gala 2022: Adrien Brody accompanies Harvey Weinstein's ex Georgina Chapman to the bash before chatting up Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman accompanied each other to the 2022 Met Gala, which took place in New York City on Monday evening.

The 49-year-old performer and the designer, 46, stayed close while posing for several photos. Several times the ex-wife of Harvey Weinstein put her arm around the actor's arm.

The happy couple has been together for over two years, as they initially started their relationship in February of 2020, a year before she finalized her divorce from the shamed showbiz executive.

Cute couple: Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman accompanied each other to the 2022 Met Gala, which took place in New York City on Monday evening

Brody looked sharp in a double-breasted black jacket while appearing at the annual event.

The Midnight In Paris actor paired his jacket with a matching pair of trousers and leather shoes.

The Academy Award-winning performer contrasted the tone of his suit with a stark white vest and matching shirt.

He completed his look for the evening with a bowtie that matched his shirt, which added a bit of extra brightness to his look.

Dressed to the nines: Brody looked sharp in a double-breasted black jacket while appearing at the annual event

Keeping it consistent: The Midnight In Paris actor paired his outerwear with a matching pair of trousers and leather shoes

Chapman looked lovely in a flowing crimson dress as she spent time with her partner.

The designer added strappy black high-heeled shoes.

The former Project Runway All Stars judge accessorized with a bracelet and a stylish set of earrings.

Her gorgeous blonde hair fell onto her shoulders and complimented the dark shade of her clothing.

Dressed up: Chapman looked lovely in a flowing crimson dress as she spent time with her partner

Adrien was also seen talking to models Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit, also known as the Met Gala, is considered by many as the 'Super Bowl of celebrity red carpets.'

Fashion's biggest night is traditionally held the first Monday in May to raise money for the Costume Institute in New York City, with last year's event moved to September due to the pandemic.

This year's dress code was 'gilded glamour' to match the theme of 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion,' a continuation of last year's 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.'

Tickets for the glitzy event can reportedly cost up to $35,000 apiece, while prices for a table range from $200,000 to $300,000, with last year's bash raking in a whopping $16.4 million for the Met's Costume Institute.

Brightness: The Academy Award-winning performer contrasted the tone of his outerwear with a stark white vest and matching shirt; his gold Cartier watch stood out

New pal? He talks to Bella Hadid while Naomi Campbell looks on

Good company: Brody was seen spending time with longtime friend Campbell at the star-studded event

As usual, the sartorial theme comes from the exhibit the gala launches: 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion,' which is the second of star curator Andrew Bolton's two-part show exploring the roots of American style.

Bolton said eight directors created what he called 'cinematic vignettes' in the period rooms of the American Wing of the museum.

This exhibit will showcase some lesser-known designers, and also some top film directors, including Sofia Coppola, Martin Scorsese, host King, and last year's Oscar winner Chloé Zhao.

The other four are Ford, the celebrated fashion designer who's also an acclaimed film director, Janicza Bravo (Zola), Julie Dash (Daughters Of The Dust) and Autumn de Wilde (who directed the Jane Austen adaptation Emma. and is also a photographer).