We finally know the fate of the former Gordman's building in Davenport. Hy-Vee will be putting in a bakery and regional pharmacy at the building located at 3860 Elmore Ave. The Quad-City Times reports a building permit issued by the City of Davenport on Feb. 9 reflects Hy-Vee's plans for the two spaces.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO