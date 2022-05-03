ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burr Oak, KS

Nebraska man pleads guilty for charge related to Kansas bank robbery

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
 3 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has pleaded guilty to to one count of use of a firearm during a crime of violence for his part in an armed bank robbery in Burr Oak, Kansas.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Kansas, Cody Deichen, 26, of Hastings, Nebraska, admitted to aiding and abetting in the brandishing and use of a home-built .223 caliber AR-15 style rifle during a bank robbery at Guaranty State Bank on South Main Street in Burr Oak.

Man guilty of murder in pregnant girlfriend’s 2018 death

A federal district court judge will be responsible for determining any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. The sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 27. Both the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are looking in to this case which is being prosecuted by Assistance U.S. Attorney Sara Walton.

KSNT News

