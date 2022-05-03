Live from the National Museum of African American Music: Devon Gilfillian

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 class of inductees was announced Wednesday, and this’s year’s group includes legends in soul, hip-hop, country, and rock n’ roll. Revealed in a Wednesday morning announcement, this year’s class includes Eminem, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, and Carly Simon as first-time nominees and inductees in the performer category. Inductees in other categories include Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, for the musical excellence award; Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotten, for the early influence award; and music execs Allen Grubman, Jimmy Iovine, and Sylvia Robinson, who will receive the Ahmet Ertegun award, which is given to non-performing industry professionals.
