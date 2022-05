LOWVILLE — Two Lewis County women are accused of stealing nearly $600 worth of merchandise from Walmart, according to the Lewis County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's deputies said Stephanie, 27, and Cheyenne Goodsill, 19, both of Gloversville, were spotted on camera and in person stealing $599.87 worth of merchandise from the Walmart in Lowville at about 3 p.m. Saturday. The pair were taken into custody.

LEWIS COUNTY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO