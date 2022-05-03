Driver faces felony charge in wrong-way Thruway accident
3 days ago
WHITESTOWN — The driver in an intentional wrong-way crash on the Thruway last month is now facing a felony charge, according to a report by law enforcers at the New York State Police. Troopers said Adelaide E. Krumsiek, 40,...
New York State Police released the identity of the second victim who died in the six-vehicle fatal Thruway crash on April 6. State Police confirmed that the second victim who passed away is Courtney E. Mahar, 26, of Cobleskill.
Police say a Newfield woman was arrested following a property damage accident. According to a news release, State Police out of Horseheads arrested Jessica K. Robinson, 34, of Newfield for driving while intoxicated. State Police responded to a single car property damage accident in the town of Van Etten. Upon...
Camillus, N.Y. — A man who drove the wrong-way on Route 695 in Camillus and crashed into three other cars this weekend was drunk, police said Monday. Three people were transported to area hospitals afte the crash. Eugene Smith, 34, was charged with driving with ability impaired, Camillus police...
Van Buren, N.Y. — A Salina man driving erratically on the Thruway this weekend was three times over the limit for alcohol, troopers said. Someone reported a car driving erratically all over the road, according to a news release from the State Police. Erik P. Vella, 42, was arrested...
A young father who was caught driving while unlicensed has claimed he was rushing his baby son to the hospital after a health scare. Slade James Watson, 25, from Deception Bay north of Brisbane was pulled over by police about 1.45pm on November 10 last year. He made the decision...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, two people were arrested after a traffic stop in Glen. Wayne W. Platt, 37, of Gloversville, and Melony S. Walker, 58, of Fultonville were allegedly found with cocaine.
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) arrested a state trooper on charges related to the possession of illegal controlled substances. Upon executing the warrant, the inspector and another trooper discovered 30 Oxymetholone pills and two vials of Trenbolone acetate. Both of these substances are steroids and Schedule III controlled substances. According to […]
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A man sentenced to death for murdering a Middleburg woman and raping her young daughter in 2014 has died in a Florida prison. Florida Department of Correction confirmed Donald Davidson, 41, died at Union Correctional Institution in Raiford. Davidson was sentenced to death in 2019,...
More than 300 heroin bricks valued at approximately $75,500 was found following a traffic stop on Route 80 in Warren County, leading to several charges for a Bronx pair, authorities said. State Police stopped a car with a bogus license plate on Route 80 in Allamuchy Township on Sunday, May...
CAMDEN — A 76-year-old man died while hunting in the woods off Howd Road in Camden, possibly from a medical event or drowning, according to the New York State Police. The victim, whose identity was not released, was missing for about 36 hours before his family found him in the woods off Howd Road at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, troopers said.
