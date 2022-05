The Denver Broncos adding Russell Wilson will start to pay off very soon. As the new quarterback in town, he will be tasked with elevating the players around him. One of the players that will benefit the most from Wilson’s presence is Jerry Jeudy. The 23-year-old wide receiver has tons of potential and could start to establish himself as one of the best in the NFL. Now that he is catching passes from one of the best quarterbacks in recent memory, he is in line to have a breakout season.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO