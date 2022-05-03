ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies firm as dollar slips ahead of Fed's policy decision

By Susan Mathew
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

* Brazilian industrial production rises in March * Colombian presidential front-runner cancels events * Peruvian mine protesters refuse to talk unless emergency lifted (Adds comments, updates prices throughout) By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal May 3 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies rose on Tuesday, with South Africa's rand and Brazil's real jumping over 2% each as the dollar slid ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy move, with investors looking for clues on future interest rate hikes. The Fed is expected to raise rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday, and markets are pricing in an aggressive run of hikes as it tries to tame soaring inflation. Riskier currencies tend to take a hit when U.S. rates go up as it takes some of the shine off their carry trade appeal, while growing uncertainty about slowing economic growth in China have only added to the list of worries. "The emerging world is in trouble," said Jesse Rogers, assistant director – economist at Moody's Analytics, adding that higher commodity prices, which seemed like a good thing for most emerging economies just one month ago, are biting back through higher inflation." "Tack the troubles in China and the corrosive effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine onto business sentiment and investment, and the picture is for choppy waters." But as the dollar slid on Tuesday, South Africa's rand jumped from its lowest this year, while Mexico's peso rose 1%. On Monday, Mexican national oil company Pemex reported a $6.17 billion first quarter net profit, reversing a nearly $2 billion loss in the year-ago period, driven by foreign exchange gains, growing output and higher crude prices. Total financial debt at Pemex, one of the world's most indebted oil companies, edged down to $108.1 billion from $109 billion at the end of 2021. Brazil's real recovered from six-week lows to 4.95 per dollar. Data on Tuesday showed industrial production in Brazil rose in March, but ended the first quarter with a negative print, highlighting the challenges for the sector amid problems in global supply chains and a domestic backdrop marked by high interest rates and inflation. As oil prices dropped, Colombia's peso fell 0.5%. The country's central bank raised its inflation forecast for 2022 to 7.1% from 4.3% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Colombian presidential election campaign heated up with Gustavo Petro, the leftist front-runner, canceling events in the country's coffee region on Monday because of what his office said was a plot by a crime gang to attempt to take his life. Peru's sol edged 0.3% higher. Indigenous communities in the country occupying a key copper mine said they would agree to talks to end protests only if the government lifts its emergency order for the region. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1905 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1070.90 -0.15 MSCI LatAm 2292.70 0.55 Brazil Bovespa 106259.17 -0.36 Mexico IPC 51136.14 -1.45 Chile IPSA 4774.64 0.31 Argentina MerVal 89239.00 1.862 Colombia COLCAP 1595.84 0.83 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.9632 2.16 Mexico peso 20.2766 0.91 Chile peso 855.5 0.53 Colombia peso 4022.95 -0.50 Peru sol 3.816 0.42 Argentina peso (interbank) 115.8700 -0.11 Argentina peso (parallel) 200.5 0.25 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter and Marguerita Choy)

Reuters

Russian c.bank sells 550 billion roubles at one-week repo auction

May 4 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 550 billion roubles ($7.99 billion) on offer at a one-week repo auction on Wednesday, facing demand of 1.3 trillion roubles, in a move to help lending institutions manage their liquidity. The cut-off rate was set at 14.15%. ($1 =...
WORLD
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields reverse gains after Fed's Powell rules out 75 bps hike in next few meetings

* Fed to start quantitative tightening next month * U.S. 10-year yield slips * U.S. 2-year yield falls sharply * U.S. 2/10 yield curve steepens (Recasts, adds new comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields reversed earlier gains on Wednesday in volatile trading after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the Fed has ruled out, for now, a rate hike of three-quarters of a percentage point at upcoming monetary policy meetings. U.S. two-year yields, the most sensitive to the Fed's interest rate outlook, fell to session lows of 2.603% after earlier rising to 2.844%, the highest since November 2018. They were last down 9 basis points at 2.6706%. With the U.S. two-year yield falling sharply, the yield curve steepened, with the gap between two-year and 10-year notes widening to as much 30 bps. That gap was last at 26.7 bps A steepening curve suggests that investors are pricing less hefty hikes that could prevent yields on the shorter end of the curve from rising rapidly, compared with those on the long end. The Fed on Wednesday raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 50 basis points, the biggest jump in 22 years, and said it would begin trimming its bond holdings next month as a further step in the battle to lower inflation. "A 75 basis point increase is not something that the committee is actively considering," Powell said in response to a question at a press conference following the Fed's latest meeting, where it also signalled more increases are coming. U.S. yields on other shorter-term maturities such as three-year and five-year notes also declined sharply by 9 bps and 7 bps to 2.855% and 2.936%, respectively. "The key turning point was when he said they were not actively considering 75 bps," said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist, at Allspring Global Investments in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. "At worst, the Fed wants to meet market expectations. At best, they want to go slower or lower than what the market was pricing." U.S. 10-year yields slipped about 2 bps to 2.940%, after hitting 3.011%, the highest since December 2018. The U.S. central bank targeted the federal funds rate at 0.75% to 1% in a unanimous decision, with further rises in borrowing costs of perhaps similar magnitude likely to follow. "The Fed has implemented an outsized increase in interest rates at what is only the second hike in this tightening cycle," said Brian Coulton, chief economist, at Fitch Ratings. "It now looks like they are engaged in a dash to get rates back to neutral territory by the end of this year." May 4 Wednesday 3:38PM New York / 1938 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.865 0.8789 -0.046 Six-month bills 1.385 1.4141 -0.052 Two-year note 99-187/256 2.64 -0.130 Three-year note 99-114/256 2.8223 -0.126 Five-year note 99-80/256 2.899 -0.104 Seven-year note 99-146/256 2.9435 -0.080 10-year note 91-64/256 2.9091 -0.049 20-year bond 87-244/256 3.2016 -0.009 30-year bond 85-124/256 2.9894 -0.017 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 34.50 3.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 22.25 3.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.75 1.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 8.00 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -24.75 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak and Megan Davies; Editing by Will Dunham, Richard Chang and Andrea Ricci)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Morning Bid: Sell everything (except the dollar)!

A look at the day ahead in markets from Dhara Ranasinghe. When the blue-chip Dow Jones index slides more than 1,000 points on one day, U.S. Treasury yields jump as much as 20 basis points and Britain's pound drops more than 2%, you'd be forgiven for thinking that investors have gone into a sell everything mode.
BUSINESS
Reuters

US STOCKS-Nasdaq, S&P 500 slide ahead of Fed decision

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * Indexes: Dow up 0.14%, S&P off 0.21%, Nasdaq falls 0.88% (Updates to open) May 4 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq slipped on Wednesday as growth...
STOCKS
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

