Bike to Work Day Honoring First Responders

 3 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – To celebrate National Bike to Work Day during Bike Month, Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation (VBPR) and the Bikeways and Trails Advisory Committee (BTAC) are inviting citizens to take a ride on Friday, May 20 at 9 a.m. to honor our local first responders. With more individuals taking advantage of this healthy, sustainable, and economic means of transportation, the ride will follow shared-use paths and on-road bike lanes on a 6-mile roundtrip ride from the Virginia Beach Parks & Rec Administration Building (2154 Landstown Rd.) to City Hall and back escorted by members of Virginia Beach Fire, EMS, Police, and Sherriff's departments.

Before the ride begins, Vice Mayor Rosemary Wilson will read a brief proclamation and riders will be able to visit with partners from Trek, the Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation Foundation, and Traffix. Participants of all skill levels are welcome! Riders will need to bring their own bicycle, and a helmet is required to participate. The ride is weather permitting; no rain date is scheduled. All participants must sign a liability waiver and are encouraged to arrive by 8:30 a.m. to gear up before the 9 a.m. start time.

Along with the Bike to Work Day ride, VBPR and BTAC are encouraging everyone to celebrate Bike Month in a variety of ways including a new 31 Miles in 31 Days Challenge. Simply bike 31 miles cumulatively throughout the month, fill out the form on the VBPR website, and show the email confirmation at any Virginia Beach recreation to receive a free 31 in 31 decal sticker. Riders are encouraged to share photos and stories of their rides on social media by tagging @VBParksRec.

A calendar of local rides, area cycling events, and other resources are also available at VBgov.com/bikemonth.

Virginia Beach has made a significant effort to grow its bikeways infrastructure over the last 30 years. In 1986, there were less than 40 miles of accessible bikeways. By 2004, that number had grown to 105 miles. Presently, there are over 300 miles in Virginia Beach, both on-road and off-road, plus 27 additional miles on state and federal lands within the city. In February 2021, City Council adopted an Active Transportation Plan as the bikeways and trails component of the City's Comprehensive Plan that outlines the City's plans for future improvements to its active transportation infrastructure. The City is also now developing its first mountain biking facility through a partnership with the Eastern Virginia Mountain Biking Association, with more than four miles of trails in Marshview Park.

About Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation

Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation strives to promote healthy lifestyles and protect the City's coastal environment, as well as to ensure all residents – regardless of their physical, social and economic circumstances – can access Parks & Recreation programs. The department's vision is to be the national leader in providing enriching and memorable lifelong experiences. Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation is accredited by CAPRA, the certifying agency of the National Recreation and Park Association. For more information, visit VBgov.com/parks or call (757) 385-1100 (TTY: 757-711 Virginia Relay). Sign up for Parks & Rec email newsletters at VBgov.com/eNews. Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/VBparksrec.

# # #

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Biking#Parks Rec#Mountain Bike#Bike Lanes#Vehicles#Vbpr#Btac#Virginia Beach Fire#Ems#Police#Trek#The Bike To Work Day
